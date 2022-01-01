The year 2021 featured many key sports moments for Limestone County and North Alabama, with many sports programs finding success and many other noteworthy moments taking place for beloved teams.
Below are the ten top stories from the community from 2021 for Limestone County schools sports and sports across North Alabama. The stories are numbered for the sake of listing them, but all the stories and schools are equally important.
1. East Limestone makes state volleyball championship
In late October, the East Limestone volleyball team reached new heights in 2021, making it all the way to the state title game after dominating their matchups leading up to that point.
The Indians volleyball team reached the state championship after going on a run through regionals and the Elite Eight that saw them not lose a single game in the quarterfinals and semifinals.
Leading up the championship, East Limestone defeated Sylacauga in the quarterfinals and Providence Christian in the semifinals, both by scores of 3-0.
2. Ardmore High School makes state softball championship
Ardmore softball had a historic season in 2021, making it all the way to the state title game.
“Words cannot put into words how proud I am of what these players have accomplished,” head coach Stephen Baugh said. “It is the work and the preparation they have put in that makes them winners.”
The Tigers defeated Faith Academy and Alexandria to make the state tournament’s championship round.
3. Danny Anderson returns to Limestone County to coach Athens
On May 11, Anderson was hired as the Athens High School head basketball coach.
Anderson came to Athens with an extensive basketball background. He played basketball at Elkmont High School and graduated in 1998.
He had several offers out of high school to play basketball collegiately but decided to stay in the area where he played for the Warhawks basketball team at Calhoun Community College.
“Athens is a job that I always wanted. Growing up in Limestone County and being from the area was important for me and my family,” he said. “They always said find jobs that you think are good jobs, circle those and find two or three that this is where you want to be at. When I first started in my career, Athens was a job I highlighted because it’s a great community, it’s a great town and there’s a lot of possibilities. It was a no-brainer for me.”
4. West Limestone boys, Tanner girls win 2021 Limestone County Tournament for basketball
In late January, two new Limestone County Tournament champions were crowned for basketball.
The West Limestone boys basketball team defeated East Limestone 35 to 25.
The Tanner girls girls basketball team defeated East Limestone in overtime by a final score of 60 to 59.
The tournament featured some unusual circumstances, as each school ended up hosting some tournament games, as opposed to the normal setup where one school hosts all the games. This is due to COVID reasons.
Crowds were limited to 20 percent max occupancy at each venue.
5. Rocket City Trash Pandas open inaugural baseball season
2020 led to unprecedented times for sports, including canceling the inaugural Trash Pandas baseball season.
However, 2021 would bring much more promise, as the team began their inaugural season in North Alabama in early Spring.
The Trash Pandas stadium, Toyota Field, would move to a cashless system, reopen their stores and ultimately allow fans to attend games.
In their first season, the Trash Pandas won 54 games and lost 56 games.
They compete in the Double-A South-North Division, along with the Birmingham Barons, Chattanooga Lookouts and Tennessee Smokies.
The Trash Pandas are an affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.
6. Molly Chumbley, adopted from China, becomes team captain of Athens Bible
Molly Chumbley’s success story started when she was adopted by the Chumbley’s from China, where she was found as a baby.
Now, she is the team captain of Athens Bible School’s girls basketball team, a role she has held for two seasons.
She has been the season leading scorer, assists leader and leading rebounder all during her time on varsity for ABS.
Molly has aspirations of attending Auburn University and receiving a degree in engineering.
7. Limestone County sees 15 football players named to All-Huntsville region team
Limestone County had 15 football players honored on the second team or honorable mention team of the 2021 All-Huntsville region football team.
Second Team
• D’Andre Chandler, O-Line,
Tanner
• Jakeem Fletcher, D-Line, Tanner
• Bryce Moore, Linebacker,
Ardmore
• Jayden Gilbert, Secondary,
Clements
• Easton Smith, Athlete, West
Limestone
Honorable Mention Offense
• Jaden Jude, Quarterback, Athens
• Fortune Wheeler, Running back,
East Limestone
• Brody Dunn, Running back,
Ardmore
• Skyler Townsend, WR, Tanner
• Dylann Roper, WR, Athens
Honorable Mention Defense
• Dakota Hilliard, D-Line, West
Limestone
• Jake Tregoning, Linebacker,
Athens
• Brett Beckworth, Linebacker, West
Limestone
• Lawson Johnson, Linebacker,
Tanner
• Brady Moore, Linebacker,
Clements
Congratulations to each of these individuals for their accomplishments on the field during the 2021 football season.
8. Lindsay Lane volleyball reaches final four in state tournament
Lindsay Lane continued their run of volleyball success in 2021, making the final four of the state tournament once again.
The Lions have done this multiple times now in recent years.
They competed in the final four with competitors Donoho, Woodland and Bayshore Christian.
At the end of the season, The Lions secured key victories versus Sweet Water, Marion County and Covenant Christian.
Lindsay Lane now makes the jump from Class 1A to Class 2A in all sports including volleyball.
However, head coach Alex Dizon believes his team is ready for the jump and will continue to compete at a high level.
“We may have to travel a little bit farther than before,” Dizon said. “We expect volleyball to be pretty competitive here in North Alabama. Athens volleyball as a whole has gotten better.”
9. Athens native Bolton Patton, PT resident for Cincinnati football, faces Alabama in playoff
Bolton Patton, a native of Athens and physical therapy resident for Cincinnati football, is going up against his favorite team as a kid: The Alabama Crimson Tide.
“Bolton came out crimson and white, but he is all Bearcats now,” Roy Patton, his father, said. “I am proud of him. He has always been a sports guy.”
Through his journey, Bolton has experienced many of his memories with his family.
The Pattons, with father Roy, mother Beth and grandfather Bucky, made the trip to Notre Dame for the Bearcats’ game versus the Irish.
For Bucky, it was the experience of a lifetime.
“He told me it was the highlight of his life,” Roy said.
10. Tanner reaches second round of Alabama high school football playoffs
The Rattlers of Tanner made it the farthest of all the Limestone County teams in the 2021 state football playoffs, making it to the second round.
In the first round, Tanner defeated Lamar County by a final score of 35 to 27 in a one-score game.
In the second round of the playoffs, they were matched up with then-defending state champion Mars Hill Bible out of Florence. Mars Hill would win the contest, but Tanner came motivated to play.
They had a regular season record of seven wins and three losses, with a final record of eight wins and four losses.
During the course of the 2021 campaign, they had key wins along the way, this included wins over Falkville 35 to 28, Section 20 to 14, Columbia 41 to 8 and Waterloo 42 to 16.
THS had multiple players make postseason teams.
