Multiple Limestone teams are at the beginning of their pursuit of the state baseball title, as the playoffs have begun for multiple classifications.
Five teams from the Athens-Limestone school systems made it to the first round of the state playoffs, with other teams in the northern Alabama area also making it as well.
Lindsay Lane, Athens Bible, Elkmont, West Limestone and Ardmore all competed over the weekend in the playoffs.
Here are results related to the five teams as well as other schools in the northern Alabama area.
Scores
Lindsay Lane
The Lions were successful in their efforts to advance to the next round of the playoffs, after sweeping their opponents – Meek – in the series two games to zero. They now move on to the round of 16 where Lindsay Lane will face off versus Ragland at 7 p.m. on April 29.
Athens Bible School
Athens Bible’s season has unfortunately come to an end after falling short in the first round to Sumiton Christian two games to zero.
Elkmont
The Red Devils will compete in the round of 16 for Class 3A after securing a playoff series victory over the weekend versus Winfield by a final of two games to zero.
They now move on to face Hoke’s Bluff, with a date and time to be announced by the Alabama High School Athletic Association.
West Limestone
For the Wildcats, their successful season is at its end after falling short in the first round of Class 4A to Jacksonville two games to zero.
Ardmore
The Ardmore Tigers’ season came to an end after falling short in the first round to Leeds two games to zero. Ardmore will look to gain on the positive momentum from this past season, doing well enough to make it to the playoffs.
Bob Jones
The Patriots will face off versus Sparkman in a classic rivalry matchup in the first round of the 7A state playoffs on April 29 at 7:30 p.m.
Buckhorn
Buckhorn has advanced to the round of 16 in Class 6A after defeating Jasper two games to one in the first round. They now face off with Pell City.
Hazel Green
Hazel Green has also advanced to the round of 16 in Class 6A after they defeated Minor two games to zero, and will now play Oxford.
Madison Academy
MA has moved on to the next round of the 5A state baseball playoffs after defeating Parker two games to zero. They will now face off versus Corner.
Westminster Christian
Westminster will move on to face Etowah in the next round of the state tournament after sweeping Fayette County over the weekend.
Decatur Heritage
Decatur Heritage will face off versus Section this weekend after defeating Cleveland in the first round two games to zero.
Mars Hill Bible
Mars Hill defeated Lamar County in the first round two games to zero, and now move on to the round of 16 in the Class 2A state playoffs, where they will face off versus Spring Garden.
Whitesburg Christian
Whitesburg Christian Academy saw the conclusion of their season this past weekend after coming up short in the first round of the tournament versus Southeastern two games to zero.
Skyline
In Class 1A, Skyline fell in the first round of the state playoffs to Donoho, who know go on to play Sumiton Christian.
For Limestone County, over half of the high schools that participate in baseball made it to the playoffs, a feat that resembles the level of competition not only in the county but also in northern Alabama in general. Out of these teams, two of them have moved on for a chance at the state title game – Lindsay Lane and Elkmont.
Congratulations to both the Lions and Red Devils for this achievement.
Games for the Class 7A state playoffs have not completely and officially been set, as there are still matchups left to be decided. If any additional north Alabama teams in 7A qualify for the state tournament, updates will be provided on them as well in future editions of The News Courier.
Updates will be provided on the scores and future matchups involving Athens-Limestone and northern Alabama teams.
Tournament and championship updates will also be provided for softball, soccer and tennis in upcoming editions of The News Courier, as well as updates for all sports taking place in Athens-Limestone.
