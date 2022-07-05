Charles Morrison of Lindsay Lane used a loose style of play to propel his Lions to the state championship game and himself towards the state coach of the year award for Class 1A.
The News Courier conducted a phone interview with Morrison about his time at Lindsay Lane Christian Academy, this past red map season, what motivates him as a coach and who helped him along the way to winning coach of the year for the state in Class 1A.
Charles Morrison
Morrison is motivated by much more than getting a “W” next to his team’s record.
He is in this for the long game, one where he sees the players he raises turn into good men.
“Developing young men is the main thing for me,” he said. “Maybe a few of these guys will go on to play (past high school and college), but maybe 100 percent of them will be fathers and husbands. They need to know how to be good employees. I want them to know good life lessons on how to be valuable to people in their lives.”
Leading the group of young men to the state title game, where they would take home a red map as state runners-up for 1A baseball, led to Morrison being chosen as the coach of the year.
There were plenty of people to thank in his eyes, starting with his wife, Jennifer.
He thanked his coaches, such as pitching coach Rob Hammel and Jay Looney, who he called his “right-hand man.”
He thanked athletic director Megan Ellison for her “true heart and passion for helping athletes.”
Included in his list of gratitude was Steve Murr, who serves Lindsay Lane as Head of School.
“We have a great relationship. I would consider him one of my very good friends,” he said. “He has a great vision and a heart for Lindsay Lane.”
Lastly, but not least, Morrison took time to recognize Randy Putman of Wallace State, who greatly influenced his life.
Morrison is a big believer in routines being a large factor in achieving success, as well as using analysis for strengths and weaknesses.
For this past season, Morrison reflects on it being special, but not because of the end result, but because of the journey that brought them there.
“I told the team we needed to enjoy the journey,” he said. “You have to define your season on the journey, rather than winning the championship. Yes, that was a goal of ours, but we wanted a fun, memorable season.”
