Max Norman, head girls soccer coach for East Limestone, is the winner of the 4A/5A state coach of the year award after helping his team to the state title game in one of his first seasons as coach.
“That was a real shock, to win the award,” Norman said.
The East Limestone girls soccer team reached the state title game versus Indian Springs for the first time in 18 years. The historic team would set the school record for wins on their way to a red map season.
Norman was filled with appreciation for people who helped him get to this point, especially the team, who he says deserve the credit for the success on the field.
Norman started off by thanking a plethora of people.
This included his wife Kathy, East legend Dennis Black, former East athletic director Jeremy Mitchell, current A.D. Jordan Angus, assistant coach Blake Tucker, the supporters of the team and the members of the team themselves.
About the parents, Norman said “It all comes down to support. Without the support of them, none of this would have been possible.”
About Tucker, Norman said “He is the one behind the scenes making a difference. Without him, there is no way we make it to the state title game.”
About the team themselves and making the state title game, he said “It is hard to explain emotionally how it was (in the title game). I had hopes that we could make a deep run in the playoffs. I don’t think they will ever forget that game or this season. There were tears of joy and tears of sadness at the same time.”
He accomplished all of this while also working a full-time job, choosing to dedicate countless hours to the program outside of his work hours.
His motivation is his daughter on the team, Emma, No. 5, who is the reason he got into coaching in the first place.
He says that he chose to coach soccer once Emma developed an interest in the sport at an early age.
He called the opportunity to coach her at the high school level as a “blessing” in his life.
“I had no idea how that (choosing to coach) would impact my life,” he said.
“I have made countless friends. I have learned a lot of life lessons. To teach Emma about soccer is one thing. Teaching her about the value of hard work is another.”
On their way to the state title game for 4A/5A, the girls soccer team garnered the attention of the East Limestone community.
Their student sections grew larger and louder, the buzz throughout the community grew more constant and the high school even threw a parade throughout the school hallways for the team.
Additionally, Norman has helped his players achieve their dreams and also recognize personal goals or achievements.
For example, Lily Hosmer is a participant in the North/South All-Star game for Alabama this month.
Congratulations to coach Max Norman on capping off a historic year.
