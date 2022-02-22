Athens High School was represented at the state wrestling competition, taking place last weekend, by Will Anderson, who won his championship match.
Anderson won in the Class 5A/6A weight division of 120 pounds, defeating John Stewart of Scottsboro.
He accomplishes this feat in only his sophomore year.
An expanded story about the success of Anderson will be made available in an upcoming edition of The News Courier.
Scores, matchups and updates are provided by Ron Ingram of the Alabama High School Athletic Association.
Notable Results
Two city of Huntsville wrestlers brought home the championship in two respective weight classes in 7A. Yanik Wilson of Huntsville defeated his Thompson opponent, while Jon Michael Curtis of Grissom defeated his Enterprise opponent.
While Anderson brought home the title for his weight class in 5A/6A, Buckhorn can claim a title winner as well, as William Caneer defeated his Mortimer Jordan opponent in the 220 pound weight class.
Westminster Christian has two winners from Class 1A/4A. Marcus Wright won the 126 pound competition.
Brendan Steder won the 152 pound competition.
Madison County also had a winner in the Class 1A/4A competition, as Mason Ellis defeated his Ohatchee opponent, Troy Galloway.
The competition took place at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.
