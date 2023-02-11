Sydney Perkins of Lindsay Lane Christian Academy has not only run her way into the record books despite her asthma, but also worked her way into the prestige of being a Beta Club member despite her dyslexia.
Perkins runs for LLCA indoor/outdoor track & field while also participating in cross country. She has been a top-tier runner for the Lions since 8th grade, placing top 10 multiple times and competing in at least 21 state championship events, according to her head coach Adam Wilburn.
“She has been one of the top ranked people in the 1,600 and 400 meters,” Wilburn said. “For her to be one of the fastest kids in the state, it is just amazing.”
She has multiple All-State recognitions, according to Wilburn.
Her parents are also proud of her becoming a member of the Beta Club, while also being on the fringe of National Honors Society status.
This has not come without tough times, as Perkins deals with asthma on a daily basis. Additionally, outside of sports, Perkins deals with dyslexia. Both are significant obstacles Perkins has had to overcome.
“A lot of her story is building up the confidence in the academic in order to take on the athletics,” Jennifer Perkins said, her mother and assistant coach for LLCA track & field.
Adapting to the best ways to learn with dyslexia and best ways to compete running are things Sydney has learned how to deal with, and continues to push through each day.
The asthma is something she has dealt with since 8th grade. The dyslexia has been an obstacle her whole life.
However, she has a support system in place to help her, and she is willing to go to them for guidance.
“I ask for help with the people around me. Really, it is something you struggle with your whole life,” she said. “Something easy for them (other students) is hard for me. I couldn’t read as well back then as I can now. I would have anxiety about it.”
One way she receives assistance is from her father Ken, who has dyslexia himself, as well as Jennifer, who Sydney says has always been supportive.
Having someone who truly understands what Sydney is going through can be a comfort. Both Ken and Jennifer have also been there to provide assurance that it may be tough, but hard work still pays off.
“Most of my life, since I was young, I have struggled with numbers, struggled with reading,” Sydney said. “Pretty much, most of the core classes that I have. My dad, he has dyslexia, and he has always been there for me to say that if you keep reading and keep practicing, it may not be perfect, but it will be better. It won’t be where I am stuck on every other word,” Sydney said.
There have been times the asthma or dyslexia have gone from an obstacle to an incredibly difficult situation.
For example, in last season’s state competition, Sydney had an asthma attack. Her head coach in Wilburn and her mother grew concerned about her ability to finish out. They made it clear if she needed to stop then she should.
However, Sydney powered through, finishing the race in an impressive showing.
“Competing is just one of the things my family has learned to love,” Sydney said. “When we commit to something, we commit to it. I signed up for it and committed to it.”
Sydney does not keep her inhaler with her when she runs, due to not wanting to worry about it and slowing her down. However, it is readily available in her bag in case of emergency – where Coach Wilburn and Perkins are ready at a moment’s notice.
There have been moments of adversity and achievement with the dyslexia as well. For example, Sydney explains something called “The Yellow Book” from her time in home school.
“When I was a little kid – at the time I was still home schooled – we had this book we called ‘The Yellow Book.’ They were short stories, and every time we finished one, we would go buy toys with our friends (as a reward). I never actually finished that book. The stories were around 4 pages long.”
Now, she is an accomplished student who can tout a Beta Club membership.
For the asthma, she has learned different breathing tactics and other methods to combat the condition that Sydney says is “exercise-induced.”
“Most of the time it does not bother me until I run or exercise,” Sydney said. “My family has helped me control it, focus on breathing.”
It has not stopped her from being one of the most accomplished runners in the history of the school.
When asked what her greatest athletic accomplishment was, Sydney said she was proud of being the first state title winner in school history.
Wilburn knows Sydney has multiple accomplishments that have lead to an incredible running career. In his mind, Sydney shows up when it matters most.
“You notice all of her school records are at State, when everything is on the line,” Wilburn said.
Perkins says she would like to be a Physical Therapist one day, or a PT assistant. For college, she would love to go on a scholarship and continue running her way to more school records – combining it with good grades.
She is currently a junior, with all the potential in the world for a big senior year.
“It could be fantastic,” Wilburn said. “If you go to our school record books, if there is an event Sydney runs in, she has the record. From 400 meters to 3,200 meters. She also has our school’s indoor high jump record.”
