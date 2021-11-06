The Tanner Rattlers are advancing to the next round of the state playoffs following their 35-27 victory over Lamar County.
The Rattlers will now take on Mars Hill Bible in the second round on Friday, Nov. 12.
Geraldine (Gerry) Eged, 96, of Athens passed into eternal life on October 30, 2021. Geraldine was born October 30, 1925, in Cleveland, Ohio to Marie and Edward Sasak. A funeral Mass will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at St. Paul Catholic Church in Athens with a gath…
Frances "Billie" Meadows, 86, of Lester, passed away on Thursday, November 4th, 2021, at Athens Limestone Hospital. Mrs. Meadows was born on September 7th, 1935, to Fredrick and Estelle Brooks. Mrs. Meadows is survived by her granddaughters Courtny Meadows, Hanna Meadows, and Brittany Gilber…
