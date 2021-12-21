The Tanner Rattlers boys and girls basketball teams dominated in their wins over Tharptown on Monday night of Dec. 20.
Both teams scores into the 70s in blowout affairs in an offensive showing.
The Tanner boys won by a final score of 76 to 49.
The girls won by a final score of 73 to 19.
On the season, the Lady Rattlers now have a record of 9 and 3, which is one of the best records in the county for boys or girls.
They are 3 and 0 in area play for 2A Area 14, which gives them first place in the standings.
The boys team is now 2-1 in area play for 2A Area 14, good enough for first place.
The girls and boys team now take a break with Christmas right around the corner.
The girls’ next game comes two days after Christmas, facing Hanceville on Monday. Dec. 27.
For the boys, they are done playing ball until January, when they face East Limestone on the 3rd.
The rest of Limestone County was off on Monday, but Tuesday featured six teams facing off in four games.
Athens High’s boys team played Fort Payne, Athens Bible boys and girls faced Decatur Heritage, West Limestone and Ardmore squared off and Elkmont played Lindsay Lane.
Scores will be provided online and in the next edition of The News Courier.
The whole county other than the Athens boys and Elkmont girls were off today.
Athens faces Lawrence County in a tournament. Elkmont faces Richland in a tournament as well.
The whole county, however, is off Thursday and the rest of this week, pending how Athens and Elkmont do in the tournament.
