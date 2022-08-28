Karl Parham, Elinneaus Jackson and Jerrick Thompson put up big numbers in Tanner's victory over Mae Jemison on Friday night, winning 61-46.
Jackson would have a day on the ground, running for 320 yards and 3 touchdowns.
Parham would have a day through the air and the ground, passing for 245 yards and 3 touchdowns while running for another 72 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Thompson, who has been recognized by head coach Oscar Bonds for his incredible start to the season, had an impact on the game both offensively and defensively. On offense, he had 6 receptions for 90 yards and 2 touchdowns. Defensively, he had an interception and a forced fumble.
Bonds, previously said that if Tanner can hold their opponents to 20 points and under on defense, they will have a shot to win every game. While that did not happen Friday night, scoring 61 points on offense will put Tanner in a prime position to beat anybody.
Bonds said the offense played decent in the first half while the defense played lights out.
Then in the second half, Bonds says the roles switched, as the offense was on fire and the defense fell off from their impressive first-half showing.
"We have to be able to tackle and play defense for four quarters," Bonds said.
However, Bonds was pleased that Tanner stepped up when it mattered most. After going down 1 point well into the second half, they dominated the rest of the contest.
He was also pleased with the turnovers, as the Rattlers defense had four on the day – two interceptions and two forced fumbles recovered by Tanner.
KC Hale, who had a big game with 12 tackles and a sack, had one of the forced fumbles and fumble recoveries. Darrell Howard, who had 8 tackles, also had a fumble recovery. Trejon Lett had the other forced fumble.
Tanner (1-1) now advances to take on Tharptown on the road in the opening of their regional competition this upcoming Friday.
