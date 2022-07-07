Junior Diaz is looking to add to his resume at Tanner Soccer as his senior year approaches, with colleges and opposing teams on notice of his talent.
His time spent as a midfielder at Tanner has built up a relationship with head coach Matt Smith.
He was also selected as a member of the North/South All-Star game for the state and a member of the Super All-State team from 2022, as well as All-County for Limestone.
The News Courier interviewed Diaz and Smith about the bright future ahead of Diaz.
Diaz and Smith
Diaz is happy he ended up at Tanner, where he says “My soccer career has only gone up (since arriving here). Coach Matt has helped me a lot with getting college offers. Four college offers since I have been here.”
According to Smith, Diaz has earned the recognition from these colleges – with more sure to come – due to his hard work and immense talent on the pitch.
This past season, according to Diaz, he had 23 goals and 20 assists.
“I got one more year with Junior and it is going to be the best one yet. His senior year this year, we are going to have a real good chance to make it a long way. He’s not just a one-way player, either. He does everything,” Smith said.
One reason Diaz is gathering the interest from college and opposing game-planners alike is Tanner’s willingness to play up in classification.
“This was my first year (this past season) playing those kind of bigger schools. That was new to me. We won County Tournament against East Limestone and went to go play bigger schools than us. We have had a good run,” Diaz said.
As for his favorite moment from this past season, Diaz says he fondly remembers beating Elkmont the second time around, with making the playoffs on the line for The Rattlers.
“It was intense. It was intense and I feel I played real well that game.”
As for what is in store for his future, Diaz is a member of the North/South All-Star game that is built to showcase rising seniors across the state.
While he has high hopes for his senior year, he has higher hopes for what is in store for him after high school.
“I’m still trying to pursue my dream,” he said. “I want to make it to the big stages.”
According to Smith, Diaz has garnered interest from semi-pro teams internationally as well.
Smith also added that Diaz will be valued for his intelligence and character as much as his talent on the field.
“His highlights speak for itself. Anyone can tell the tactical player he is with a high soccer IQ. It just goes along with his book (smarts) as well. He has a 3.4 GPA and took the ACT this year, and we are waiting to get it back.”
He also works two jobs, both of which Diaz and Smith say are supportive of his dreams.
