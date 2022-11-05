The Lindsay Lane boys basketball team is under new leadership in 2022-2023, as Zak Meredith not only looks to lead them to some wins on the floor, but also looks to shape the players into becoming good young men.
Like many at Lindsay Lane, Meredith is more than just the basketball coach. He also is a teacher and, furthermore, the leader of discipleship for the school’s young men and women athletes.
Meredith’s arrival comes by way of Madison Academy and the University of Alabama in Huntsville, two schools known for finding success on the floor.
He takes over a Lindsay Lane Lions program looking to improve on their record from 2021-2022, but also already have talent, leadership and support in place.
“My background coming in, I am just excited because I have a lot of Christian school experience. But, also, I have been around some really good basketball coaches,” Meredith said. “Coming in here, I wanted to bring a lot of the stuff I have been able to pick up and develop a new style of the way we are going to play here.”
Meredith is entering a situation where his transition has been eased by the high number of seniors on the Lions basketball team.
For 2022-2023, the Lions are led by multiple seniors who will act as extra coaches for Meredith.
“We are real senior-heavy. We have five to six seniors who are in the mix (for playing time). Then, we have some really good juniors. We are returning pretty much all of the starters from last year. The point guard will be Ben Fraser. We have Seth Mitchell. We have a pretty big center in Whitt Jackson, then two pretty good wings in Daniel Cook and Jackson Carter. Off the bench, we have some really good juniors. We have a good mix of juniors and seniors. We are a little older and I am excited about that. It will help a lot.”
However, as is usually the case with a new coach, no one’s spot is guaranteed, and hard work combined with execution will lead to floor time for the Lions.
“Your spot is not already set. How you play in practice, you are going to be able to get you a spot. Or, if you think you have a spot, if you don’t do what you’re supposed to do, there’s a chance you might not get what you’re thinking,” Meredith said.
He knows the group is talented, but has not been around them too much other than the last few weeks or so. As he continues to adapt to Lindsay Lane and the players continue to adapt to him, their bond and trust will continue to grow along with it as well.
Meredith has learned from some of the best, but is planning on keeping his guiding principles simple with the Lions basketball team.
“We want to go into every game, and we want to know what we are doing. We want to control what we can control. At the end of the day, if you take great shots and you miss them...there is a difference in playing well and shooting well,” Meredith said. “We want to play really hard, have a great attitude, be unified. I saw a stat the other day where the team that high-fives the most, and the (NBA) team’s records (correllate) with most versus the least.”
He says they are going to go into every game “ready to attack.”
Defensively, he is not set on one philosophy of zone or man defense, but rather is a member of the hybrid philosophy to switch up what defense the Lions play often. Sometimes, they will be in man defense. Other times, they will be in zone. This is in order to keep people “off balance.”
That is not the only example of Meredith being a hybrid, as he is as much a spiritual leader for the students as he is a leader of physical fitness and competitive basketball.
“It is a little weird teaching them in Bible class and then later that day stepping onto the basketball court with them,” Meredith said. “You can care about God as much as basketball.”
