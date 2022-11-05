The Lindsay Lane Lady Lions girls basketball team will have multiple examples to turn to for senior leadership, while also having a strong group of younger underclassmen who are expected to contribute to the success of the team.
Led by head coach Lauren Evans, in another year at the head of the girls program, the team is ready for another year of setting milestones and having fun while doing it.
While Lindsay Lane saw a departure in talent last season, the players remaining from last year’s team combined with some new faces make this a promising group as well.
For her group, it starts with seniors Lindsey Murr and Kinsley McMasters.
McMasters is “vocal on an off the floor, leading them from the point guard position,” Evans says.
For Murr, Evans said “there is a trust within our team that our younger girls lean onto our older girls who have played and competed.”
Additionally, Kaili Sterling, a junior and returning starter.
“As far as our senior leaders, they are going to have to be the floor generals,” Evans said. “I expect that level of leadership from Sterling as well. They are going to be a good trio (of leadership). We have those three and then the bulk of our team is relatively young; 8th and 9th-graders.”
While youth is never a bad thing, it is going to force some players to step up for the Lady Lions this season, while also playing tougher teams.
“Our younger players, I would say, are going to have to be real key contributors throughout the season,” Evans said. “If you look at our bump from (classification) 1A to 2A , we are looking forward to the challenge of competing on this level.”
The Lady Lions will play 25 regular season games, according to the head coach, and will also participate in tournaments throughout the season, such as a Thanksgiving tournament at Clements High School and a Christmas Tournament a few weeks following going to CHS.
Lindsay Lane will also play local county teams throughout the season, such as Clements, Elkmont and Tanner.
“Like all coaches at this point in the season, we are doing our best to prepare our girls for the toughness they are going to need to be able to compete and focus on improving every single day along with preparation for the start of the season,” Evans said of their preseason work.
In addition to Tanner providing tough competition, Whitesburg Christian Academy will prevent a challenge for the Lady Lions as well.
While both Tanner and Whitesburg provide area competition, they are only a couple schools providing an opportunity for LLCA.
“The reason you play those tougher schedules, those tougher games throughout is that by the time the latter part of the season comes, you are prepared,” Evans said. “Like I said, we are just focused on continuing to get better and bringing it all together. As far as the outlook for the rest of the season, it is important that we embrace the toughness or grit that is required to compete in this new area and region.”
Lindsay Lane’s jump to 2A came during the most recent reclassification by the Alabama High School Athletic Association, and are among one of the smaller 2A schools.
However, they are large in talent level and in support system.
