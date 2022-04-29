The NFL continued an odd tradition on Thursday during the first round of the NFL draft, when the Jacksonville Jaguars made Georgia’s Travon Walker the No. 1 pick, a player who was originally projected in the 20s just as early as a few weeks ago, highlighting the love affair some teams have with certain players, regardless of what their real draft stock should be.
The NFL is so strange in what they nitpick about players. The only thing anyone has said about Kenny Pickett, the QB drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers, is about how small his hands are.
Who cares? If he can play ball, hand size should be the least of your worries.
However, what is equally true of their nitpicking of what they don’t like is teams having even stronger impulse reactions with players they love.
Kayvon Thibodeaux, Aidan Hutchinson and Evan Neal were all projected No. 1 at one point or another – and for good reason.
Then Walker ran a 4.51 40-yard dash and all of a sudden people are drooling over him.
It needs to be made very clear that Walker is incredibly athletic and it is easy to see why teams covet the massive ceiling he possesses.
But No. 1 in the draft? The guy you draft No. 1 has to be cant-miss.
It seems strange to take a player No. 1 who was not even in the Top 10 not so long ago.
Even Mel Kiper and Todd McShay admitted that Walker was not No. 1 on their Big Board, but they projected him No. 1 because they knew the Jags had fallen in love with him.
While Kiper and McShay are much better at predicting picks than they are at scouting talent, the discrepancy in Walker’s pick projection relative to his slot on the Big Board tells us something: That teams don’t always draft the best player with top picks, nor do they always do it based on their current needs, but sometimes rather pick based on an emotional decision of a player they fall in love with.
It also needs to be said that the Jaguars have a history of being a dumpster fire.
While I like their coach, as well as their QB, would anyone be surprised if they screwed this up?
