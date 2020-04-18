After 11 years as head coach of the Athens High School boys basketball team, Stace Tedford decided now is the time to step down and let someone else take over.
Tedford's resignation was accepted at Thursday's meeting of the Athens school board.
“It's a little bittersweet, but it definitely has been a great experience for me,” Tedford said Thursday. "I've put my heart and soul into everything I've done with Athens basketball, but after a while, it's time to step back and let someone else see what they can do. I get to do some things around my house and with my family I've been neglecting for a long time.”
Superintendent Trey Holladay said Tedford's coaching will be missed.
"Stace is a great coach and a great employee,” Holladay said. “He just wanted to do something else."
Tedford will continue to be employed at Athens City Schools. His wife, Amanda, is assistant principal at Athens Middle School, and he has children in the Athens school system.
“I plan on staying here in Athens,” Tedford said. “My wife has got a great job at the middle school, and my kids are rooted here in the system. ... We've got things we want to do as a family while our kids are here.”
Tedford coached Athens to four consecutive trips to the Class 5A Northwest Regional Tournament from 2012-2015. The Golden Eagles reached the regional finals in 2012 and 2014, including an upset win over No. 1 Wenonah in the 2014 regional semifinals.
“Everything about it has been positive,” Tedford said. “Beating Wenonah, the three-time defending state championship team at Wallace (in the regional tournament at Wallace State Community College), and selling Wallace out two years in a row. I just have so many great memories.”
More important than the wins were the relationships Tedford built at Athens, he said.
“We've got great kids and great players at the high school,” he said. “I've had great players in the past and a great lineage of guys who have helped me coach. We don't have bad kids at Athens, and it's fun to coach them every day. And then we've got guys like Bradley Willis, who has been here nine years as an assistant, (girls basketball coach) Eddie Murphree who has done a phenomenal job, (baseball coach) Chuck Smith, (football coach) Cody Gross. These guys I get to work with every day and develop relationships with have been a blessing to me.”
Tedford said he has heard rumors about how he may be in line to take over the Decatur High basketball head coaching position, which is currently open.
However, he said leaving Athens is not something that interests him.
“I really don't know what the future is going to hold right now. I just know we'll be here now,” Tedford said. “Some people have said some things about the Decatur job, but we love it here and our home is here. As far as basketball, it's time to just step back. I hope I've left the program in a really good position for whoever comes next.”
