MOBILE – Northridge High School senior Braden Hannig defeated Montgomery Academy junior Whit Davis 6-3, 6-1 Saturday morning at Mobile Tennis Center to capture the Class 6A No. 1 boys’ singles title.
More importantly, his team picked up two points to move ahead of Mountain Brook 64-62 in the final points standings to claim the Tuscaloosa school’s first AHSAA state tennis championship. The victory also averted a mini-series playoff with the Spartans that would have resulted had Hannig lost the final match.
The AHSAA Class 6A State Championships closed out the 2022 season for the sport of tennis. The tourney was scheduled to conclude Friday, but the four-match daily limit prevented Hannig, who teamed with Ethan Wilson to also win the No. 1 doubles crown on Friday, from competing in another match that day.
The No. 1 singles finals was re-scheduled for Saturday morning for Hannig and Davis.
The pressure was magnified with the state team championship riding on the outcome. Spanish Fort finished third in the team standings with 40 points, followed by Montgomery Academy with 37 and Trinity Presbyterian with 30.
Mountain Brook’s girls won the 6A title on Friday for their 31st state championship overall – which adds to the state record already held by the Lady Spartans.
The State Tennis Championships kicked off the AHSAA Spring Championship season – with the AHSAA State Track Championships set for Cullman (1A, 2A and 3A) and Gulf Shores (4A, 5A, 6A, 7A) May 5-7; the State Soccer Champions at Huntsville (May 12-14); the State Golf Championships (May 9-10), also at Huntsville; the State Softball Championships (May 17-21) at Oxford; and the State Baseball Championships (May 16-21) scheduled for Oxford and Jacksonville.
