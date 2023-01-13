Alabama is coming off a huge victory over Arkansas, and so is Auburn, as both find themselves in the current NCAA playoffs known as March Madness.
The Crimson Tide are in the midst of one of their best seasons of all time, currently projected as a 1 seed in the tournament.
The Tigers, who have reached a high standard for their program, are currently projected as an 8 seed in the tournament, which would be considered a down year for them at this point, especially after last season.
Here is a look at the current road the Tide and Tigers would find themseleves in the current Bracketology created by ESPN’s Joe Lunardi.
March Madness
Region & matchups
1st round
Alabama (East)
Projected to play their first round in Birmingham as the No. 1 seed in the East region, Lunardi has Alabama matched up with 16 seed Stetson.
The Tide should make quick work of this team.
Auburn (South)
Projected to play their first round in Columbus, Ohio, the Tigers are currently matched up with NC State out of the ACC.
Auburn would be favored to win this game, and should be.
2nd round
Alabama (East)
After making quick work of Stetson, Alabama would be matched up with the 8 seed-9 seed winner, which would feature either Michigan State or West Virginia, respectively.
Michigan State would be favored to win, and the Tide have already beaten the Spartans once this season. Expect Alabama to hand them a good beating again.
Auburn (South)
Auburn, after knocking off NC State, would then face a very tough game with 1 seed Purdue, who has been one of the strongest teams all season in a great conference.
While we will know much more about the Tigers and Boilermakers following the conference tournaments, this would be hard for the Tigers to win.
Sweet 16
Alabama (East)
Next up for Bama would likely be the winner of 4 seed Iowa State and 5 seed Miami.
Miami is being projected to win this game, and would provide a great game for the Tide.
Alabama would be favored to win this game, and even with Miami being well-coached, Alabama is as well.
Alabama advances on to the Elite 8, where things get incredibly tough in their pursuit of an NCAA national title, based on who awaits.
Auburn (South)
While it would not be a small task, Auburn has the capability to defeat Purdue.
Hypothetically speaking, let’s say they do, moving on to the Sweet 16.
They would face, likely, either 4 seed Kansas State or 5 seed Providence.
While Auburn could handily beat Providence, I do not see them defeating Kansas State.
However, there is also no guarantee Kent State or Southern Miss. couldnt pull off the upset over the Friars or Wildcats, respectively.
Because of all these factors, Auburn to the Elite 8 is feasible.
Elite 8
Alabama (East)
Based on projections, the Tide would have a whale of a matchup in the Elite 8, taking on a 3 seed Gonzaga team that’s already taken down the Tide once.
In that game, Alabama had one of their best offensive games of the season, only for Gonzaga to have even better offensive numbers behind Drew Timme’s big day.
Alabama is up to the task, but it is a large task against a perennial Final Four program.
Auburn (South)
The Tigers, if able to make the Elite 8 after a trecherous path as the 8 seed, would likely take on the Tennessee Volunteers in their quarterfinal matchup.
This game would be equally as tough as Purdue, and the Tigers’ hot run would surely run out eventually.
Final Four
Alabama (East)
If able to knock off Gonzaga like they did in Seattle last year, Alabama would move on to the Final Four. That is a tall task in the quarterfinals, but it can be done by the 1 seed.
Awaiting them would be a combination of teams, but likely one of these: 1 seed Purdue, 2 seed Tennesee or 4 seed Kansas State.
All are winnable; all are capable of handing the Tide a loss as well.
Auburn (South)
Do not expect the Tigers to make the Final Four this season, but anything can happen come tournament time when you have a good coach like Bruce Pearl.
In terms of hypotheticals, the Tigers would likely face their archrivals Alabama in the Final Four, or Gonzaga or UConn.
Title game
Alabama and Auburn
If the Tide or Tigers make the title game, it would come from the same side of the bracket, meaning their foe would likely be one of these teams: Kansas, Houston, UCLA or Arizona.
Bracketology will be updated by Lunardi next week.
