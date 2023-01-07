Below are the Top 20 sports stories of 2022 from The News Courier.
1. Athens softball wins the state title
Athens High School softball is bringing home the 6A state championship and Emily Simon is returning with Most Outstanding Player honors after they went undefeated in state tournament competition, capping it off with a 4-2 victory over Helena in the title game on May 18.
Simon, No. 13, and the pitching staff dominated the competition throughout the Area, Regional and State tournaments. In the Regionals, they gave up two runs in three games. In the State tournament, they gave up three runs in their first three games and then two runs in the state title game.
The two runs were the most allowed by the Lady Golden Eagles in both Regional and State competition.
“What can I say about her? (Simon) is just a gamer,” head coach Travis Barnes said. “Someone who says ‘I want the ball.’ You just have full trust in her.”
Athens started off the game with an inside the park home run in the first inning, coming off an error by the Helena center fielder, that scored two runs to give them the early lead.
Simon frequently worked herself out of tough situations, striking out multiple batters with full counts and getting out of jams with runners in scoring position.
When asked about winning Most Outstanding Player of the tournament, Simon said “I don’t care,” being all about the team and caring much more about the state title.
No. 19 Anna Carder played a key role both behind the plate at catcher, and also from a leadership standpoint. A key moment of the game also came in that first inning, before the inside the park home run. Carder hit a ground ball that would result in an out, but immediately assured her team that they are going to be fine, then proceeded to get them hyped up for the rest of the inning.
A few batters later, they are up two runs.
Simon’s dominance of striking out Helena batters, combined with her ability to limit damage when Helena did piece it together, played an excellent complement to a defense that was laying it all on the line for her.
Another key moment in the game came a few innings later, when shortstop Morgan Stiles, No. 24, laid out for a ball that was hit hard and directly at third base.
The ball would ricochet off the third baseman, but Stiles would prevent the ball from going to the outfield due to an effort seeing her go airborne with her arms fully outstretched. This would limit the baserunners to one base, rather than possibly allowing extra bases and even a scoring opportunity.
After a couple more runs were scored on timely hitting and an overturned call at the plate for Athens, Simon would shut the door in the 7th inning, going three up and three down, with a celebration ensuing for the newly crowned state champions.
Multiple players were filled with emotion, and Barnes can now call himself a state champion head coach after just one season as the top coach for the Lady Golden Eagles.
Carder, one of eight seniors on the team, savored every bit of the moment.
“This is the best thing that could happen ever,” Carder said. “We have worked so hard as a team. I love every one of these girls so much. To win this, it is just amazing. It is awesome.”
Barnes believes this senior leadership was a large factor for their success all season and is happy to see them go out as champions.
“With eight seniors, it is your last game with them, so you are kind of sad on that part. But they get to end their careers with a win. Not everyone gets to end their careers with a win,” Barnes said. “They talked about that all year, so just a lot of mixed emotions (right now).”
Simon and her sister, Katie, No. 20, who hits in the lineup side-by-side with Emily and is another key starter, came over to Athens High School from James Clemens to be coached by Barnes.
Fresh off her stellar performance in the title game, Emily had plenty to say about Barnes.
“We moved here from James Clemens to be with Coach Barnes,” Emily said. “He never let us down. He always kept going. It is like all the hard work really pays off.”
Perhaps the most complimentary of the Athens softball program and the work they did this season is athletic director Linda Moore.
“It is a wonderful feeling to see our players and our coaches hold up that trophy,” Moore said.
“They worked so hard all year. They continued to play together, and this is the result. We have a great coaching staff. Coach Barnes – with it being his first year as the head coach – this is just wonderful.”
Carder said their “chemistry” was the greatest trait of the team, and it showed throughout their run to the state title. After securing the trophy, their celebration was filled with hugs, tears and dancing.
“We could not have won this if we did not have good chemistry and did not love each other,” Carder said.
“We play for each other out there. Nothing else.”
2. Athens jamboree turns into a Rivers homecoming
The jamboree between Athens and St. Michael was also a homecoming game for Philip and Stephen Rivers.
The game itself would have its fair share of big moments and memorable plays, with Athens winning by a final score of 24-15.
However, the fans were equally as keen for the pregame ceremony as they were excited to cheer on their beloved Golden Eagles, where St. Michael head coach Philip Rivers was honored for being an Athens football great.
Pregame ceremony
At this ceremony, members of Athens City Schools, including Athens head football coach Cody Gross, gave former QB1 of the Golden Eagles Philip Rivers a commemorative helmet to signify his impact on the football team, which was followed by a successful run at North Carolina State and a Hall of Fame career in the NFL.
The helmet was complete with the old-school Athens “A” that Rivers wore during his time leading the Golden Eagles offense.
While Rivers was grateful, he also continued to state his belief that “this isn’t about me,” but rather about the family of Athens.
He and Coach Gross have become good friends throughout the process of making the jamboree game a reality.
“It has been awesome. I met him (Coach Gross) a while back and we had a good visit a few years ago.”
We have talked probably 7, 8, 9 times in the past few months and I enjoy the heck out of it,” Rivers said. “We have similar visions. We obviously have our own unique ways to go about it, but we have similar visions of wanting them (our players) to be better men.”
Assistant coach for St. Michael and former Athens star Stephen Rivers was on hand for the ceremony honoring his brother as well.
As for what it is like to be in the visitor’s locker room, in a place where he called home for four years, Rivers said “It’s weird, but the only thing that makes it less weird is it’s the same locker room I dressed in freshman year every day before practice.”
While the events of the pregame highlighted the importance of the Athens football family, there was still a game to be played on the gridiron.
The game
Athens fans did not have to wait long for some fireworks, as wide receiver Jay’Shon Ridgle would score on the first play of the game on a run of over 65 yards.
Ridgle lined up at wideout on the left side, close to the offensive line. He would dart right, take the handoff from QB1 Brogan Gross on the sweep and the rest was history. 7-0 Athens.
However, St. Michael also came to play. They would score in the first quarter as well, on a methodical drive.
That is when Ridgle and Gross would step up once again. Gross would connect with Ridgle on a 30-plus yard jump ball that saw Ridgle make a catch reminiscent of what is seen on “You got Mossed” on NFL Monday Night Countdown. This would set up the Golden Eagles with a 1st down from right outside the endzone.
Larry Howard, Athens’ top-tier cornerback, would come in at the running back spot and score a touchdown from inside the 5-yard line. 14-7 Athens going into halftime.
The second half featured another son of a head coach going in at quarterback. This time it was Gunner Rivers, Philip’s son, taking the helm of the Cardinal offense. Not only did Gunner look like his father by wearing the No. 17, he also looked like his father with some of the throws he made.
Athens would put in their younger players in the second half to get them some game experience, but the energy level saw no drop-off whatsoever.
This was evidenced by some freshmen who impressed Coach Gross.
At QB for the second half was freshman Ga’Kobey Gill, who looked poised and athletic, showing sound decision making.
This was combined by a couple freshman running backs showing some signs of good things to come for the future of Athens football.
Not only that, but kicker Nelson Brown was the topic of praise from Gross as well. Brown made a field goal in the second half.
“I like how (Gill) came in the third quarter and did a good job running our offense,” Gross said. “Our freshman running backs ran the ball well there in the second half. Them getting some playing time in the second half was good. I think Nelson Brown did some good stuff in the kicking game. So that was a good deal.”
The final score was 24-15 in favor of Athens. Following the game, Rivers and Gross gathered their teams together at mid-field, where both coaches would give a speech to their players after a hard-fought contest.
Rivers wished Athens all the best in their upcoming game versus East Limestone, while Gross would do the same for St. Michael in their upcoming game versus Gulf Shores.
Athens takes on the Indians of East Limestone on Thursday night of August 18, at 7 p.m. from Larry McCoy Field.
For Rivers, leading his group back to southern Alabama in Fairhope, he says that for he and his family, “Athens has always been a special place to all of us.”
3. Elkmont football wins first game in over 600 days
“They were so filled with joy,” first-year Elkmont head football coach Chris Bunio said of his players after winning their first game in 665 days, defeating Brindlee Mountain 20-16 Friday.
“I think it was very special for the community, for the school and for the team,” Bunio said.
“I can’t tell you how many phone calls I have gotten from parents, fans and people I don’t even really know.”
4. Brynn South's Major League dreams
Athens softball star, Brynn South, has major league dreams. When she walks onto the diamond in the future, it won’t be to play. She wants to be one of the head groundskeepers of an MLB park. As a female in the turf management industry, she has a few role models at that level. However, they are rare. Head groundskeeper for the Baltimore Orioles, Nicole Sherry, gives South some advice: don’t quit.
5. Limestone Sports HOF inducts new members
The 2022 induction banquet for the Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame took place on Saturday, June 11, from the event hall of the Alabama Veterans Museum in Athens, with 10 new members inducted into Limestone’s prestigious sports group.
The 10 members of the 2022 class are Danny Anderson, Mary Fletcher Burton, Adolph Cosby, Mike Davis, Rashad Harris, Venard Hendrix, Walter Hill, John Johnson, John Wayne King and Philip Rivers.
6. East Limestone sweeps County Tournament
The East Limestone Varsity boys and girls basketball teams swept the 2022 County Tournament title games, bringing home both trophies.
The East Limestone Varsity boys won over West Limestone in the championship game, by a final score of 62 to 46.
The East Limestone Varsity girls won over Elkmont in the championship game in an overtime affair.
7. Jack Bradford sets state record
Jack Bradford’s junior year saw him run by the competition time and time again on his way to setting state records, school records and personal records, and was also named The News Courier’s boys runner of the year for Athens-Limestone.
8. East Limestone football makes playoffs after 1-5 start
The scene at East Limestone on Friday night, Oct. 21, was lively as fans, players and coaches celebrated their 49-22 rivalry win over Ardmore and their playoff berth as a result.
9. Watkins', Blakenship's impact on the Eagles
Former Athens wide receiver Quez Watkins and former West Limestone defensive back Reed Blakenship are both playing valuable roles as part of the Phildelphia Eagles’ highly successful 2022 season, which has them with a record of 13-2.
They are currently the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
10. Chandler Leopard and Auburn basketball reach No. 1 in polls
Former Athens basketball standout Chandler Leopard, a walk-on for the Auburn Tigers basketball program, was part of their run to the No. 1 ranking during the 2021-2022 basketball season that featured Jabari Smith, Bruce Pearl, Leopard and others helping the Tigers reach new heights.
11. Athens establishes Border Wars tournament
12. East Limestone girls soccer make state title game
13. Lindsay Lane baseball make state title game
14. Elkmont girls basketball make Sweet 16
15. Elkmont's Hunter Fielding also a volunteer fireman
16. Ron Oakley retires from Athens athletics
17. Lindsey Murr also runs jewelry business
18. West Limestone's Colin Patterson signs to UAB baseball
19. Haley Grace Waltman sets Lindsay Lane volleyball kills record
20. Athens High hosts mega signing day for 11 athletes
