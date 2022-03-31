March Madness provides unforeseen upsets and wacky, unpredictable moments that make the tournament memorable year in and year out.
Here are some stats from this year’s tournament that describe the madness of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.
In the Round of 64, there were seven upsets from matchups outside the 8 vs. 9 seeds, which have traditionally been a coin flip.
This includes 15 seed St. Peter’s defeating 2 seed Kentucky, one of the tournament favorites.
Additionally, three 11 seeds defeated their 6 seed counterparts.
In the Round of 32, there were five upsets from matchups outside the 4 vs. 5 seeds.
This includes St. Peter’s winning once again, this time over 7 seed Murray State. This also includes 8 seed North Carolina defeating defending champions and 1 seed Baylor, as well as 11 seed Michigan defeating 3 seed SEC tournament champions Tennessee.
For the Sweet 16, only one of the four regions went “chalk” where the top four seeds were the four teams remaining. The East Region saw Gonzaga, Duke, Texas Tech and Arkansas all advance. Other than that, each region went differently than expected in who was remaining in the Sweet 16.
There was a matchup between a 10 seed and an 11 seed in the round.
Two 1 seeds fell in the round, bringing the total 1 seeds left down to one (Kansas).
St. Peter’s won again, this time knocking off 3 seed Purdue.
For the Elite Eight, there was a matchup in 8 seed North Carolina and 15 seed St. Peter’s that was the highest combined total between two seeds facing each other in the round.
Now, in the Final Four, the madness continues.
While St. Peter’s run has finally come to an end, at the hands of North Carolina, the fans will now be treated to the first Duke-North Carolina rivalry game in the history of the tournament, coming in Duke’s Coach K’s final season.
With only a single 1 seed making the Final Four, with Kansas set to face 2 seed Villanova, the madness worked its way on this year’s tournament, and the madness is likely to continue through the title game.
