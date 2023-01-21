Jeff Hodges has given back to Ardmore for what is almost 3 decades.
This time, the Ardmore community decided to give back to him.
The honoring of Hodges at a recent basketball game over Christmas break is the cumulation of what has been a 29-year career covering the Ardmore Tigers as their PA announcer for athletic events.
“It was very special. I don’t do it for any kind of recognition,” Hodges said. “But it was obviously humbling and even a little embarrassing, to be completely honest. Having my family there made it even more special, and I let them know that. I was honored. I just wanted to give back to the school because of my passion for them and for the community.”
Hodges says he has been involved in what he does for Ardmore athletics dating back to 1993, while working for the Bank of Ardmore.
He received his opportunity for PA over Ardmore football and basketball due to the former announcer having to retire from the post – right in the middle of football season.
Hodges has a background in sports journalism, as he was halfway through a degree in college when he decided to switch his major to banking.
In a way, reporting on Ardmore athletics has been a way for him to have banking as his profession and journalism as his way to give to the community, or as he says it – “a way to scratch both itches.”
“So, I agreed to do it; I finished out the football season that year in 1993. So, in ‘94, the principal asked me to do basketball, and I have been doing it ever since – football and basketball,” Hodges said.
As aforementioned, Hodges does not perform his community service for the recognition.
He does it because he raised a family there.
He does it because of his connections with the community.
“I do it because Ardmore is home to me. I graduated from Ardmore High School,” Hodges said. “In a small town like Ardmore, the high school is the lifeblood of the community, and then sports is a big part of that. I love sports in general, any sport really. Just being involved with Ardmore, the attraction there and wanting to give back. There is also an attraction I get to do a little bit with my (journalism) career; it gave me an opportunity to do that.”
There are plenty of people who have motivated Hodges during his time as a PA announcer and radio broadcaster, as well as people who motivated him during his time leading up to the job.
Hodges said when he was growing up going to Alabama football games, a legend named Simpson Pepper – known as “the voice of Legion Field” – was the announcer over Alabama “for so long,” Hodges said.
“I can still remember things he said when I was still growing up going to the games,” he said. “I have an attraction and been enamored with announcing and that kind of involvement.”
As he approaches year 30 of being the “Voice of Ardmore,” Hodges says he has enjoyed his time doing it.
“One of the most rewarding aspects of it is the kids,” Hodges said. “It keeps me plugged into the school and it keeps me plugged into the athletics.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.