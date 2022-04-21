For three runners of Limestone County and north Alabama, running has turned into a huge part of their lives, and the Boston Marathon has been an event that has impacted their experiences for the better.
The three runners share their experiences and insights with one of the most well-known races in the world, which has become a milestone for many runners to be #BostonStrong since the tragic bombing in 2013 near the finish line.
Chris Ramsden
Ramsden went to the Boston Marathon in 2015, where he made a name for himself by turning himself into the race’s de facto Captain America by donning a shirt with the famous shield of the superhero.
“When the crowd would see Captain America, they would cheer me on. I would be giving kids high fives. It was so much fun,” Ramsden said.
He visited Boston for the first time for the marathon in 2015, which is two years following the tragedy of the bombing in 2013.
Many runners, including Ramsden, feel a special connection at the Boston Marathon, as the people of the city get off for work for “Patriots’ Day” and everyone remembers those who passed and how important it is to cherish life.
“People treat the runners like they are celebrities,” he said. “That is what makes that race so special is the crowd support.”
However, due to the events of a couple years prior, security was also increased, making it more difficult for spectators, including supporters there for Ramsden, to get closer to the race and led to less crowd-runner interaction.
While the weather that day was less than ideal for runners, everyone made the most out of it as they understood they were running for something more important than an official race time.
If all goes well, he hopes to qualify for the race again in 2024 or 2025.
One reason the Boston Marathon different is because runners cannot just show up to the event, but tens of thousands of runners must qualify for the marathon based on qualification times.
The year he raced, Ramsden said there were around 32,000 runners along with him.
For Ramsden, the completion of the Boston Marathon is the realization of achieving a goal he set out reach once he decided to get in better shape, trying to set a good example for his three children.
“I started running back in December of ‘09 after getting out of shape,” he said. “I have been running ever since.”
Mike Pepper
Pepper ran the Boston Marathon at age 57 in 2018, five years after the bombing. He braved cold temperatures the day of the race, but having his family – and even some friends – make the trip with him, combined with the good people he met along the way, made it all worth it.
According to Pepper, the day of the race was the “worst” weather for the Boston Marathon in recorded history, which was 118 years at the time.
“(It was) 38 degrees; windy and pouring rain. I loved every minute of it. Those people lined the streets and cheered us on the whole way and I high fived many of them. Conditions were tough. A lot of runners struggled. I finished in just under four hours, which was slower than the one I ran to get there. But, considering the conditions, I was satisfied.”
Much like Ramsden, the people of Boston were welcoming to the runners and their families with open arms.
“The people of Boston that we met were great and so nice. Just nothing else like it.”
Additionally, he says the bombing was remembered by all who participated.
“So, the bombing was on your mind, but it didn’t shadow the race,” he said. “I think that’s what the planners and even those who were there at the bombing would want.”
The Peppers decided to make a trip out of the event.
After his qualification, his family found a travel plan that worked for them, finding an Air BnB in Back Bay, Boston, Mass.
A cherry on top of the race was that his daughter was proposed to by his now son-in-law at the finish line of the marathon.
According to him, the qualification is one the toughest parts, as the race is tough to make, “regardless of age.”
He says that around 35,000 people raced that year.
“You have to run a BQ (Boston qualifier) marathon to get there. Even if you make your time, you may not get to go. The year I qualified, so many people made their BQ, that they had push it back about 2 minutes to get the number they could handle.”
Pepper got into running at an early age and has not slowed down since, running thousands of miles and staying active regardless of his location.
“I started running at 13. So, lifelong runner. I competed in several sports in high school (at Athens Bible School). The running sports were track and cross country. While I was there, we were runner up in ‘77 (A-2A), and won the state in ‘78 and ‘79. I was also runner up in the state in the 2-mile in ‘79. I am totally addicted. It is my happy place,” he said.
“Since I started doing the training that eventually led to Boston, I’m at around 13,500 miles in about 5 years. I did 2800 miles last year.”
Will Rodgers
Rodgers has a different perspective on the Boston Marathon than the two aforementioned runners, as he has coached and trained multiple people who have participated.
“I have not run Boston yet. I’ve qualified for it multiple times, but with family and work commitments, I haven’t made it up there to run just yet,” he said. “Over the past nine years of coaching, I’ve had probably 100-plus athletes qualify for the Boston Marathon. This year our team sent eight athletes up to Boston and of those, five live in the Huntsville metro area (Matt Casiano, Josh Cornett, Tommy Morris, Paul Vest and Sarah Wall).
Rodgers heads the company RunningLane, where he coaches and trains runners to reach their potential.
RunningLane was started back in 2012 by himself, Sean Allan and Brandon Mader, who were all college teammates at UAH, where they participated in Cross Country and Track & Field.
“Our goal and life’s work is to help others accomplish their running goals and host unforgettable race experiences for the running community to enjoy.”
Helping hundreds of athletes in reaching this potential, this also includes the Boston Marathon, which he treats with the respect it deserves. He also recognizes the importance of it with his athletes.
“What I love most about coaching marathoners is that for many, the Boston Marathon is their Olympic Games. They pour their time and energy into and I’m thankful I can play a small role in helping them accomplish their dreams,” Rodgers said. “The Boston Marathon to me is a symbol of perseverance. The amount of dedication and work that is needed to run a marathon is something only 0.20 percent of the US population accomplishes each year. Of those, only 12 percent will qualify for Boston. When I zoom out and think about that, it goes to show just how special this event is. Going back to 2013’s tragic bombings, this too is a story of perseverance.”
While Rodgers is currently very busy raising his young family and running his business, Rodgers says he plans running marathons in the future, and would not rule out the Boston Marathon, which he has qualified for before.
