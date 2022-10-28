East Limestone is the winner of four straight and the recipient of a playoff berth as they wrapped up their regular season on Thursday with a 45-6 victory over Mae Jemison from Milton Frank Stadium in Huntsville.
The win puts them at .500 on the season with a record of 5-5 and a regional finish of 4th place, good enough to a playoff berth and trip to Arab to take on the Knights in the first round of the playoffs.
Against Mae Jemison, the Indians would start off a little slow, but would score 3 touchdowns in the final 9 minutes of the first half to increase their lead and propel that momentum in the 2nd half.
Head coach Clint Woodfin acknowledged there may have been a little excitement still left over from their victory over county and regional rival Ardmore last weekend, a win that would send them to the playoffs.
However, Woodfin is liking the way his team is playing, winners of 4 in a row.
“We came out of there healthy, which is what we wanted,” he said. “Our guys have done a great job of playing consistent football. We are tackling better, we are blocking better and are more healthy than we have been all year. Our kids are believing in each other and beliving in what we’re doing.”
Their improvement from the start of the season to now is on both sides of the ball.
But, offensively, they are led by a quarterback who has upped his game and a committee of talented running backs.
At QB, Jake Cochran is currently playing his best football, as Woodfin has taken notice.
“Jake has dramatically improved from first week to this week,” he said. “I think the things we are asking him to do this year are very different (than last year). He has continued to gain confidence and play better. He also has more confidence from the guys now.”
Their running back group is filled with talent, with multiple players getting touches, finding the endzone and making a difference.
Against Mae Jemison, freshman Xavier Edwards would find the endzone 3 times on his birthday.
Fortune Wheeler, a believer of the “wide-back” position making a difference rushing and receiving, would score on a pass from Cochran to open the scoring.
Alex Mason, another wide-back who consistenly scores in the air, on the ground and on kick returns, would also score on a Cochran pass.
Aiden Griffin, another running back who has improved over the season, would have 9 carries for 35 yards.
Roman Schrimsher, in the continuation of his productive season, would add another touchdown reception from Cochran.
Game Stats
J. Cochran — QB
10/18 passing, 216
yards, 3 TDs, 1 INT
X. Edwards — RB
8 carries, 176 yards,
3 TDs, 1 rec, 19 yards
F. Wheeler — RB
1 carry, 18 yards,
4 recs, 78 yards, 1 TD
A. Mason — RB/WR
2 carries, 0 yards,
3 recs, 59 yards, 1 TD
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.