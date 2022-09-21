The Tide made quick work of Louisiana Monroe and concerns continue to grow for the Auburn Tigers following their blowout home loss to Penn State.
Auburn
While some saw the genuine reason for concern with the Tigers, not many thought Penn State would go into Jordan-Hare and dominate from start to finish how they did, winning 41-12.
It was an embarassing loss for an Auburn team that had disaster written all over it due to the tumultuous offseason caused by some of the higher-ups on the Plains.
Auburn is a program rich in history and the story of college football cannot be told without bringing up the Tigers multiple times.
However, they are in grave danger of losing their prestige if they don’t find a way to turn this around with Bryan Harsin ...or someone else.
T.J. Finley did not finish the game, following two poor performances the weeks before and then following it up again versus PSU.
Robby Ashford could not save the day, but maybe he can be the light at the end of the tunnel the Tigers need right now, along with Tank Bigsby.
Auburn is staring a .500 season in the face, and desperately need to win at home this week against an inferior Missouri Tigers team, as AU is favored by 7 points Saturday,
Alabama
The Tide, meanwhile, handled business against their own inferior opponent in La. Monroe.
Alabama won by a final score of 63-7 in a game where the depth chart of the Tide was able to get in the game and get some reps.
Next up for Alabama is a home game against Vanderbilt, where they are favored over the Commodores by 40.5 points in what is almost unheard of in SEC competition.
Vanderbilt is coming off a road victory versus Northern Illinois, where they won 38-28.
Following that, Alabama takes on Arkansas in what will be arguably the Tide’s toughest road test all season.
The Razorbacks are riding high with a 3-0 record and take on Texas A&M in what is a huge game for both football programs.
If Arkansas wins that game in Arlington, the Hogs supporters are going to be rocking the next week when Alabama visits in what could be the biggest game in the Sam Pittman era.
Alabama is going to need to continue fine-tuning their offense against Vanderbilt after doing the same against La. Monroe following their 1-point victory on the road versus the Texas Longhorns.
While it is not time to panic in Tuscaloosa, the Tide did show vulnerabilities in that Texas game where opponents such as Monroe and Vanderbilt don’t really show if those kinks have been worked out.
