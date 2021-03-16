The Ardmore girls softball team participated in the Hazel Green softball tournament this past weekend, finishing 4-2 and securing first place in the silver bracket.
Friday night, the Tigers fell to the Pisgah Eagles and the Bob Jones Patriots but finished the tournament with four-straight wins over the West Morgan, North Jackson and the Scottsboro.
Pitchers Ella Singletary and Addy Atchley each had two wins on the weekend, and Madey Simmons, Brooke Phillips and Atchley each tallied a home run.
“We played two really good teams Friday night in defending 3A state champs Pisgah and nationally ranked Bob Jones that beat us. However, we responded well on Saturday by going 4-0,” Ardmore head coach Stephen Baugh said. “We still have improvement to make in all three phases of the game, but at this point in the season, I am pleased with our progress. We hit more home runs than we have ever hit in a tournament and played good defense in pressure situations.”
The wins and losses bring Ardmore’s overall record to 11-6.
