There are multiple North Alabama tournaments under way for the Christmas season, and many of these competitions feature Limestone County teams.
Monday and Tuesday featured Limestone teams competing all over.
The East Limestone girls took down Decatur Heritage, winning by a final score of 54 to 35.
Taylor Farrar scored 17 points, Mya and Taylor Thatch each added eight more and Molly Thompson grabbed eight rebounds.
The East Limestone boys took on Scottsboro, with Scottsboro winning 93 to 68.
The West Limestone boys played at Deshler in a Christmas tournament versus Carbon Hill, with the final score going in Carbon Hill’s favor, 43 to 40. Additional scores of their tournament performance will be provided.
The Elkmont boys defeated Lawrence County from West Morgan in round-robin tournament play. Elkmont was victorious by a final score of 57 to 53.
Mykell Murrah scored 14 in the game, with Ryan Boyd adding another ten. Jayce Teeples added 11 rebounds as well.
The Elkmont girls played Hatton in tournament play as well, with the final score to be reported in the next edition of The News Courier.
The Tanner girls have won twice in their tournament play so far, defeating Hanceville 49 to 29 and defeating Russellville 42 to 32.
Tournament score updates will continue to be provided.
The Athens girls took on Good Hope in the second game of their tournament in Decatur. Good Hope won the game by a final score of 53 to 31.
The Clements boys took on Pike Road on Tuesday.
The Ardmore boys took on Lawrence County on Tuesday
The Ardmore girls took on St. John Paul II on Tuesday.
Score updates on these games will be provided online and in the next edition of The News Courier.
Tournament brackets, score updates and upcoming games will continue to be provided in The News Courier.
Regular season play will resume at the start of the new year and following the completion of the tournaments over the holidays.
