Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Variable clouds with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. High 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low around 60F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.