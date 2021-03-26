The Rocket City Trash Pandas have announced that Toyota Field will operate as a 100 percent cashless stadium ahead of their inaugural 2021 baseball season. It will be one of the first cashless ballparks in Minor League baseball in order to “significantly cut down on contact between guests and employees, providing a more sanitary overall experience,” read a statement from Trash Pandas President and CEO Ralph Nelson.
Credit and debit cards can be used throughout the ballpark as well as mobile-tap-to-play, not including the box office.
Trash Cash Cards specific to Toyota Field can also be used throughout the ballpark including at the ticket office. These cards can be purchased beforehand or at the stadium.
Parking will be paid for either in advance or at the stadium using the Clutch app. There is also a “clear bag” policy. In the statement from Nelson, it is encouraged not to bring any bags, but if needed, one clear bag no larger than 12 inches by 6 inches by 12 inches, or a one-gallon clear freezer bag, or a small clutch bag or purse no larger than 6.5 inches by 4.5 inches.
The first home game of the season for the Trash Pandas will be Tuesday, May 11, at Toyota Field against the Tennessee Smokies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.