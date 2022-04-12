The Rocket City Trash Pandas are one weekend into their 2022 season, but their home opener at Toyota Field takes place tonight at 6:35 p.m.
The season got off to a good start for Rocket City, as they completed the sweep of their in-state rivals, the Birmingham Barons.
They won the first game on Friday’s opening night by a final score of 8-2. They won the next two games, on Saturday and Sunday, by a final score of 3-2 and 4-1, respectively.
The sweep starts off the Trash Pandas on a record-setting note, as it was the first time in Rocket City history that the team had swept a team.
In the final game, the Aussie outfielder Aaron Whitefield hit a pair of solo home runs to help lift the team to victory.
On the series, the Trash Pandas outscored the Barons 15-5, with the pitching staff of the Rocket City posting a series Earned Run Average (ERA) of 1.67; 5 earned runs over 27 innings pitched.
Their next series is a home stand versus the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, with the final game taking place on April 17, as they will play six games.
The Trash Pandas do not have to wait long to face the Barons again, as they are scheduled for a six-game series beginning on April 26.
According to Aaron Cheris, head of media relations for the Trash Pandas, former Madison Academy great and Auburn standout running back Kerryon Johnson will have the honor of throwing out the first pitch to begin the 2022 home season for Toyota Field.
The return of baseball games at Toyota Field also marks the return of post-game fireworks, which will take place following the home opener tonight.
For those interested in listening or watching the broadcast, tune into Josh Caray on the call on 103.9 THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio.
The game will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6. Check local listings for additional cable carriers.
The Blue Wahoos are an affiliate of the MLB’s Miami Marlins.
Updates on tonight’s game, the series, upcoming games and special events will be provided in print editions of The News Courier as well as made available online at enewscourier.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.