The Rocket City Trash Pandas are bringing SEC baseball to the residents of North Alabama.
On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, the Auburn Tigers baseball team will face off versus Tennessee Tech from Toyota Field.
First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. and gates open at 4:30 p.m.
Tickets for the event are the same for a normal Trash Pandas game, being $16. Additionally, standing room only is $8.
Parking is $6.75 in advance and $10 on the day of the game.
The event is going to look very similar to a Trash Pandas game, with many of the same promotions, competitions and races between innings that would be seen at a normal Trash Pandas outing, according to Rocket City’s VP of Marketing, Promotions and Entertainment, Lindsey Knupp. This includes t-shirt launches and the astronaut race.
“It is an opportunity for people to see what a Trash Pandas game is like,” Knupp said. We will do our own rundown, incorporate things from Auburn and Tennessee Tech and add our own flare to it.”
Reserved seating is available for ticket holders, who have a window until Jan. 3 to exclusively purchase tickets. Then, Jan. 3 until Jan. 10 will feature a window for Auburn season ticket holders, who will be given access to a code.
Beginning on Jan. 10, the general public will be able to purchase tickets.
According to Knupp, there has been a great response among North Alabama residents and the Auburn and Tennessee Tech faithful.
“Everyone is real excited,” Knupp said. “Auburn and Tennessee Tech are both well-respected.”
Toyota Field is a cashless venue and there is a clear bag policy in place.
In the event of inclement weather, the game will be rescheduled for Wednesday, March 9.
All concessions will be open for the game and alcohol will be served.
For those seeking additional information about the Rocket City Trash Pandas’ special college baseball event, go online and visit trashpandasbaseball.com/Auburn.
