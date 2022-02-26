MADISON, Alabama – The Rocket City Trash Pandas, in conjunction with the Los Angeles Angels, today announced the on-field coaching staff for the 2022 season, led by new Manager Andy Schatzley.
“I think the Trash Pandas are the best-run affiliate in baseball, and I am honored and beyond excited to get there and get started,” Schatzley said.
Back for their second season with the Trash Pandas will be Hitting Coach Kenny Hook and Pitching Coach Michael Wuertz. Making their Rocket City debuts with Schatzley will be Coach Dann Bilardello, Strength and Conditioning Coach Henry Aleck, and Athletic Trainer Will Whitehead.
A zoom press conference to introduce Trash Pandas Manager Andy Schatzley will be held in the coming days. Media will receive zoom credentials and information in the near future.
“Kenny, Michael and I have worked in spring training and instructional leagues together and I love them,” Schatzley said. “And then when you throw Dann into that mix, that makes it even better for us as a group.”
The second manager in Trash Pandas history, Schatzley enters his third season in the Angels organization after guiding High-A Tri-City in 2021. In his role with the Dust Devils, Schatzley managed future Trash Pandas standouts such as infielder Brendon Davis, closer Kolton Ingram, as well as starters Cristopher Molina, Ryan Smith and Davis Daniel. In 2020, Schatzley was tabbed to manage the Rookie-Level Orem Owlz in his first professional season before the minor league season was cancelled.
Prior to joining the Angels, Schatzley spent eight seasons as an assistant coach at Harding University in Searcy, Arkansas from 2011-19. In that role, he acted as the Associate Head Coach and recruiting coordinator while his on-field titles included hitting coach, infield instructor, and third base coach. In 2019, he helped guide the Bisons to a 34-21 record, the best record during his tenure at Harding.
In 2013, he was the head coach of the Outer Banks Daredevils of the Coastal Plain League, a summer wood bat league for collegiate players. He also served as head coach of the El Dorado Broncos of the Jayhawk League from 2009-10.
Schatzley, 37, came to Harding from Emporia State University in Emporia, Kansas where he worked as an assistant in 2011.
During the 2009-10 seasons, he was a Graduate Assistant at Lubbock Christian University. He played collegiately at Pratt Community Colleand Lyon College.
