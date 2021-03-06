The Los Angeles Angels released the names of their Double-A coaching staff ahead of the upcoming 2021 baseball season.
Coming back as the manager for the Trash Pandas is Jay Bell. Bell was originally slated to be the head man last year, but the season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He comes in with 18 years of playing experience in the Major Leagues. Previously, he held positions as hitting coach for the Pittsburgh Pirates, bench coach for the Cincinnati Reds and most recently holding managerial positions for three different affiliates in the New York Yankees organization since 2017.
The rest of the Rocket City Trash Pandas coaching staff will be hitting coach Kenny Hook, pitching coach Michael Weurtz, defensive coach Derek Florko, strength and conditioning coach Jon Hill along with team trainer Yusuke Takahashi.
The Trash Pandas will open the season on the road against the Chattanooga Lookouts May 4.
