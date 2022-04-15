Athens and Limestone Legends were treated to a night of trick shots and top-tier billiards competitions as Florian Kohler, famous billiards trickster, based out of Vegas, visited the local pool hall this past weekend.
On hand for the visit by Kohler was Athens mayor Ronnie Marks and Limestone Legends owner Jarred Miller.
The visit was set up by Miller, who has developed a relationship with Kohler following his anniversary trip with Miller’s wife, Jessica, when they went out to Vegas and received a private trick-shot show from Kohler’s house.
Miller, who has used Limestone Legends for multiple pool-related events, was appreciative of Kohler for making the trip to Athens and thankful for those who came out to show their support and interest in Kohler.
“It was an amazing experience to get Florian to come to Athens. It brought a lot of excitement to the community with pool and we had a great turnout for the event,” Miller said.
In addition to making the trip to Athens, Kohler also made multiple posts to Facebook about Limestone Legends, calling it one of the coolest, if not the coolest, billiards area he has seen.
Miller said that Kohler’s social media reaches an audience approaching 2 million people, which Miller said “meant a lot.”
According to Miller, Kohler’s visit to Athens and the pool hall opened up avenues for future visits from other prominent figures in the world of billiards.
“Who knows? Maybe we’ll have some other pros swing into town eventually,” he said. “Florian coming opened the doors to what we can do in the billiards world.”
Up next for Limestone Legends is a continuation of their benefit tournaments, which Miller uses as a tool for reaching out and giving back to the Athens-Limestone community.
They are hosting a benefit tournament for the Make A Way foundation, with all proceeds going to the organization, on May 14 and 15 from their location on The Square in Downtown Athens.
According to Kohler’s website, he is the most viewed trick shot pool artist of all time, with over a billion views online, as of June of 2020.
He has multiple Guinness World Records, according to his website, including highest jump pot of a pool ball, most trick shots in a 24-hour span and the most number of balls potted in a one-minute span, with 68.
