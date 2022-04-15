Twin brothers Corder and Curtis Hobbs hit twin home runs in their recent game versus Colbert Heights, with each home run being the first of the brothers’ high school career, and a feat that Elkmont head baseball coach Robby Reece says he has never seen before.
The pair of 9th graders impressed enough to make the Varsity roster, with both of them reaching milestone during the Colbert Heights game with the memory of their first career home runs.
The accomplishment for the two young men comes on the heels of their birthday as well, as they turn 16 on April 22 next week.
According to their mother, Amanda, the twins have been playing baseball with one another since they were five years old.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.