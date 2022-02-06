￼Two Athens students raising equipment for rec baseball, softball players

Two members of the Youth Council, who are good friends and students at Athens High School, are stepping up to raise equipment for those looking to play recreational baseball this upcoming season.
Nelson Brown and James Leonard, sophomores at AHS and former city league baseball players themselves, decided they wanted to give back to the community in a way that could benefit those looking to play the sport they both love.
They decided to gather up old equipment — cleats, balls, pants, gloves and the like — and have them available for pickup on specific dates before the start of the league.
The pickup date for baseball is February 19 beginning at 10 a.m. and going until 1:30 p.m.
The pickup date for softball is Feb. 24-25 beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Both pickup locations are taking place at the Athens SportsPlex on the baseball fields.
The official name of the campaign to raise the equipment is “Let’s Play Too!” The campaign to raise equipment is also supported by the efforts of recreation supervisor Chad Vining, who has stepped up alongside Nelson and Leonard to make a difference in the community by helping make “Lets Play
Too!” a reality.
Nelson and Leonard have both benefited from playing in the city’s youth baseball league since they were a young age. This is something that motivates them to give back to those looking to play now.
“(Nelson and James) both grew up playing rec baseball,” Cynthia Leonard, mother of James, said. “People have been emailing and helping us out. They have all this stuff and don’t know what to do with it. If they find a pair of cleats, great.”
The two students are making it easy to donate equipment, as you can text them, call them or email at:
Phone - 256-431-1122 or 256-998- 8994.
Email - letsplaytoo256@gmail.com.
Their services even include a drive- way pickup option.
“You can email or text one of the boys for a pickup location,” Cynthia Leonard said. “They will run by and pick it up.”
According to Cynthia, there is a special need for more softball gear and equipment.
For those looking for additional in- formation regarding the “Let’s Play Too!” campaign or wishing for additonal information on how to donate to the cause, call or email the number and address aforementioned.
Gear will be gifted free to rec baseball and softball players during age level evaluations.
