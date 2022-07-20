Two softball players from the Athens-Limestone County area are participants in the North/South All Star Game, a premier competition in Alabama that showcases rising talent.
The games take place during the Alabama High School Athletic Association Summer Conference from July 18 through July 22.
The following information comes from the Alabama High School Athletic Association out of Montgomery.
The rosters for the North All Star Softball team featured Ella Singletary of Ardmore High School and Cana Vining of Athens Bible School.
Both players from Athens-Limestone are listed as pitchers for the game.
Additionally, both players helped their teams reach the Regional round of the softball tournament, with Ardmore reaching the tournament for 5A and Athens Bible reaching it for 1A.
Other schools from across the northern part of Alabama include Hazel Green, Buckhorn, Sparkman, Hatton and Russellville, among others, while schools in and around Birmingham also comprise the North’s All Star roster.
The roster is comprised from classification 1A to classification 7A.
Congratulations to both Singletary and Vining for the recognition of their talent.
Updates on the games for all players participating in All Star Games will be provided following the completion of the conference and all competitions.
Profiles on Singletary and Vining will also be provided online and in print as well.
