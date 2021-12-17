WHAT’S AT STAKE
BYU is on a five-game winning streak and wants to justify a season-ending AP Top 25 ranking either in the top 10 or close to it, and can do so by reaching 11 wins in back-to-back seasons for the first time in more than a decade. BYU hasn’t finished in the top 10 in the AP Poll since 1996. UAB is trying to win a bowl game for just the second time in program history and doing so against a ranked opponent would be a landmark triumph for the program.
KEY MATCHUP
BYU’s running game, led by Tyler Allgeier and dual-threat QB Jaren Hall, against a UAB defense that ranked first in Conference USA and 15th nationally in fewest yards allowed per game with 323.3.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
BYU: Allgeier is in the midst of a second-straight 1,000-yard rushing season. He has 1,414 yards and 20 touchdowns rushing this season. He ended the regular season tied for first nationally in TDs rushing.
UAB: RB DeWayne McBride rushed for 1,188 yards and 12 touchdowns this season, averaging 6.75 yards per carry.
