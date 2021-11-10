The Big South Conference game between North Alabama and Monmouth ended with a Monmouth victory by a score of 45-33.
UNA battled the entire game, keeping the score close until the very end, but was never able to get ahead. The Lions faced a deficit of 17 in the second quarter, before cutting the deficit to just four points in the third, 27-31.
However, Monmouth would score two straight touchdowns to make the game 45-27, with the final score being 45-33.
Quarterback Rett Files passed for 252 yards and two touchdowns, but also threw three interceptions.
North Alabama finished the game with 415 total yards, 97 rushing and 318 passing. Monmouth had 470 total yards.
Time of possession was also similar, with the Lions retaining the ball for 27:35 and Monmouth holding the ball for 32:25.
Monmouth also completed both of their fourth down conversions.
The Lions played from behind for the entirety of the game after giving up 14 points to start the contest. However, UNA proved they can stay in close ballgames and battle back after a slow start.
UNA is 2-7 overall and 1-3 in the Big South.
Their next game takes place Saturday, Nov. 13, at 2 p.m., versus Kennesaw State from home at Braly Stadium.
