The UNA Lions (2-6) will travel to New Jersey this weekend to take on Monmouth riding a 2-game winning streak and coming off a bye week.
The game will take place at noon Central time. It will take place at Kessler stadium, capacity of 4,200, in West Long Branch, NJ.
The game will be broadcast on WLX Radio - 98.3 & 103.5 - and carried on ESPN3.
The only previous meeting between North Alabama and Monmouth was on Nov. 9, 2019, with the Hawks winning 49-38.
“Monmouth is a very good football team and they have one of the top quarterbacks that we will face this season,” said UNA head football coach Chris Willis on UNA’s football webpage.
The Lions’ past 2 victories have come by a score of 42-31 over Robert Morris and 45-22 over Charleston Southern, respectively.
Monmouth (5-3) is also riding a 2-game win streak, with victories over Campbell and North Carolina A&T.
UNA’s quarterback, Rett Files, has 11 touchdowns on the year to go with 1,088 yards and 4 interceptions. Their leading rusher, Parker Driggers, has 6 touchdowns on 395 yards.
Monmouth’s quarterback, Tony Muskett, has 16 touchdowns with 1,788 yards to go along with it. Their leading rusher, Juwon Farri, has 8 touchdowns on 689 yards.
North Alabama is not eligible to compete for the Big South Conference title in 2021 as the Lions are in their final year of a four-year transition to Division I. UNA was an FCS independent in 2018 before competing in the Big South Conference in 2019.
North Alabama is in its 73rd season of football. UNA has an overall record of 478-286-16.The school’s .615 winning percentage during its years in Division II ranked 12th best in the Division’s history.
Coach Willis is in his 5th year at UNA and his 20th season overall. Willis currently has an 18-25 overall record as a head coach.
