Hosmer

East Limestone’s Lily Hosmer is UNA-bound next season.

 Courtesy photo / Lily Hosmer

East Limestone's Lily Hosmer was listed as one of 13 signees to the UNA women's soccer program.

Hosmer committed and signed with the Lions earlier this school year, and has her sights set on taking the East girls soccer team back to the state title game.

Here is a look at the roster of signees who will be joining Hosmer.

Joined Spring 2023

Siri Theilgaard-Mönch – Freshmen – Forward - Malmö, Sweden

Adriana Wright – Transfer from University of Alabama Huntsville – Goalkeeper - from Headland, Alabama

Kellie Hovis – Transfer from Samford University – Midfielder - from Huntsville, Alabam 

Haley Patterson – Transfer from Austin Peay State University – Forward - from Madison, Alabama

Joining Fall 2023

Abby Thornton – from Franklin, TN – Defender - Tennessee Soccer Club ECNL

Kate Nelson – from Nolensville, TN – Forward - Tennessee Soccer Club ECNL RL

Olivia Patterson – from Florence, AL – Forward - North Alabama Soccer Coalition DPL

Gracie Tyrrell – from Dacula, GA – Defender - Atlanta Fire ECNL

Lily Hosmer – from Athens, AL – Forward - North Alabama Soccer Coalition DPL 

Addie Speight – from Edwardsville, IL - Midfielder - St Louis Scott Gallagher ECNL

Elin Brådenmark - from Uppsala, Sweden – Midfielder 

Giada Aldini - from Reggio Emilia, Italy – Forward

Þórdís Ösp Melsted - from Hafnarfjörður, Iceland – Goalkeeper

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you