East Limestone's Lily Hosmer was listed as one of 13 signees to the UNA women's soccer program.
Hosmer committed and signed with the Lions earlier this school year, and has her sights set on taking the East girls soccer team back to the state title game.
Here is a look at the roster of signees who will be joining Hosmer.
Joined Spring 2023
Siri Theilgaard-Mönch – Freshmen – Forward - Malmö, Sweden
Adriana Wright – Transfer from University of Alabama Huntsville – Goalkeeper - from Headland, Alabama
Kellie Hovis – Transfer from Samford University – Midfielder - from Huntsville, Alabam
Haley Patterson – Transfer from Austin Peay State University – Forward - from Madison, Alabama
Joining Fall 2023
Abby Thornton – from Franklin, TN – Defender - Tennessee Soccer Club ECNL
Kate Nelson – from Nolensville, TN – Forward - Tennessee Soccer Club ECNL RL
Olivia Patterson – from Florence, AL – Forward - North Alabama Soccer Coalition DPL
Gracie Tyrrell – from Dacula, GA – Defender - Atlanta Fire ECNL
Lily Hosmer – from Athens, AL – Forward - North Alabama Soccer Coalition DPL
Addie Speight – from Edwardsville, IL - Midfielder - St Louis Scott Gallagher ECNL
Elin Brådenmark - from Uppsala, Sweden – Midfielder
Giada Aldini - from Reggio Emilia, Italy – Forward
Þórdís Ösp Melsted - from Hafnarfjörður, Iceland – Goalkeeper
