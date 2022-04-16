The following information comes from Barry Devine of the Limestone County Sports Hall of Fame, who provides an update on the upcoming golf tournament that is synonymous with the induction of a new class and subsequent banquet.
The Martha Jo Leonard Memorial Golf Tournament sponsored by TOC will be held on June 9 at Canebrake Club. The four-person scramble format will be hosted by the LCSHOF with proceeds going towards funding scholarships for local high school student-athletes.
The tournament hasn’t been held since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which put many of the normal LCSHOF activities on hold.
The tournament will begin with lunch at noon followed by a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The cost to enter the tournament is $600 per team. Hole sponsorships are also available for $100 each.
Anyone interested in participating in the tournament can contact Barry DeVine at 256-777-3810 or Jeff Hodges at 256-497-6400.
“The Hall of Fame is thrilled to be able to resume our normal events, golf tournament and induction banquet,” Hodges said. “Since we last hosted the tournament in 2019, the Hall of Fame board has voted to increase our number of scholarships from $3,000 each to $4,000 each in an effort to make a greater impact on the academic futures of athletes.”
