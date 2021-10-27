With the North Super Regional for Alabama High School volleyball underway in Huntsville, check out the scores below to see how local high schools are doing in the tournament:
2A
Athens Bible won in the first round against Red Bay 3-1
Athens Bible lost in the quarterfinals 3-0 to Addison.
3A
Elkmont lost to Ohatchee 3-1 in the first round.
4A
Madison County beat Etowah in the first round 3-1 ; Central-Florence fell to Good Hope 3-1 in the first round.
Madison County beat Jacksonville 3-0 in the quarterfinals.
Madison County squares off with West Morgan on Friday 10 a.m.
5A
Madison Academy beat Hayden 3-0 in the first round ; East Limestone beat St. Clair County 3-0 in the first round ; Ardmore lost to Alexandria 3-0 in the first round.
East Limestone beat Madison Academy 3-2 in the quarterfinals.
East Limestone beat Ramsay 3-1 in the semifinals.
East Limestone plays Brewer in the finals on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
6A
Athens defeated Shades Valley 3-0 in the first round.
Athens defeated Homewood 3-1 in the semifinals.
Athens fell to Mountain Brook 3-2 in the finals.
7A
Sparkman beat Bob Jones 3-1 in the first round ; James Clemens fell to Grissom 3-1 in the first round.
Sparkman plays Thompson in the Semifinals on Friday at 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.