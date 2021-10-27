Vball

Volleyball isolated on a white background as a sports and fitness symbol of a team leisure activity playing with a leather ball serving a volley and rally in competition tournaments.

 FILE

With the North Super Regional for Alabama High School volleyball underway in Huntsville, check out the scores below to see how local high schools are doing in the tournament:

2A

Athens Bible won in the first round against Red Bay 3-1

Athens Bible lost in the quarterfinals 3-0 to Addison.

3A

Elkmont lost to Ohatchee 3-1 in the first round.

4A

Madison County beat Etowah in the first round 3-1 ; Central-Florence fell to Good Hope 3-1 in the first round.

Madison County beat Jacksonville 3-0 in the quarterfinals.

Madison County squares off with West Morgan on Friday 10 a.m.

5A

Madison Academy beat Hayden 3-0 in the first round ; East Limestone beat St. Clair County 3-0 in the first round ; Ardmore lost to Alexandria 3-0 in the first round.

East Limestone beat Madison Academy 3-2 in the quarterfinals.

East Limestone beat Ramsay 3-1 in the semifinals.

East Limestone plays Brewer in the finals on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

6A

Athens defeated Shades Valley 3-0 in the first round.

Athens defeated Homewood 3-1 in the semifinals.

Athens fell to Mountain Brook 3-2 in the finals.

7A

Sparkman beat Bob Jones 3-1 in the first round ; James Clemens fell to Grissom 3-1 in the first round.

Sparkman plays Thompson in the Semifinals on Friday at 10 a.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you