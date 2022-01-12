Walker Porter is at it again, this time achieving a clean sweep of his competition at the flat track racing competition in Callahan, Fla., this past weekend.
Porter won all four of the main events he participated in over the weekend according to grandfather Tom Schuman.
His results were first place in 85cc and first place in Schoolboy on both days of the event.
Afterwards, Porter was honored with two AMA national plates, an honor for the racing event.
The race, according to step-father Mack McCormack, has hundreds of races each year.
McCormack went on to add that the race is one of Porter’s biggest of the year.
According to Schuman, Porter is racing people from “California to New York,” and winning along the way, both on and off the tracks.
On the tracks, he is focused and dedicated to putting on his best effort, and the results prove it.
He won multiple races in 2021, in what can be considered one of his most successful years of his young career.
He even won the AMA National Title in Du Quoin, Ill., in 65cc.
Off the tracks, he is dedicated to being a good friend and a person who exemplifies sportsmanship.
“Walker had a fantastic weekend in Florida,” Schuman said. “These boys are champions in their districts and when they come together to race, they put on one heck of a show.”
The show will continue this weekend at the Celebration Arena in Priceville, where Porter will be racing once again.
Taking place on Saturday, Jan. 15, the race’s heats take place from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
The semifinals and main event races take place from 6 to 9 p.m.
While facing people all over the country, from California to New York, he travels all over the country as well.
The Midwest, known for its racing history, has been a frequent destination for Porter, who has been to Indiana, Illinois, Ohio and Pennsylvania, among others.
Additionally, he has met friends along the way from the Midwest as well, making friends with individuals as far as Wisconsin.
He rides a 2020 Husqvarna 85cc, a 2021 GasGas 85cc and a 2021 YZF 250F.
Porter is 12 years old and in seventh grade at Athens Middle School.
His step-father and grandfather could not be more proud of him, frequently donning their “Walker Porter Racing” gear, complete with their own logo, attire and brand.
Porter will also be the recipient of some new gear following his success on the tracks. Dunlop Tires gave Porter four new tires that are specially-made for Porter’s favorite type of track.
Porter is also now sponsored by multiple vendors, who have provided him with two racing helmets.
He also won a $100 gas gift card to Love’s Truck Stop, which will help with his traveling all over the country.
“It will help buy gas on the way home,” McCormack said.
With a racing background in the family, some say Porter has it in his blood.
Porter even has a nickname that was given to him by his peers: The Alabama Slammer.
Additionally, he and McCormack have a history of racing go-karts as well.
