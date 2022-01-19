Walker Porter stepped up into the professional level on Saturday, training with Johnny Lewis MotoAnatomy School.
After the training, it was decided Walker could compete with the pros, despite him being the youngest racer out there.
Walker was entered into the Open Pro and Pro Singles events to get an experience of how fast the pros ride in order to further his racing prowess.
He rode his 250 Yamaha against multiple 450cc riders.
He was fastest in his group in the Open Pro heat race, giving him a pole position in the finals.
Walker came in sixth place out of eight riders.
For the Pro Singles race, Walker came in eighth place out of 11 riders overall.
“To ride with the big boys at 12 years old was a great learning experience for Walker,” grandfather Tom Schuman said. “All the pros commented how fast and smooth Walker is. You must be 16 years old to turn pro, so the next four years is going to be exciting to see how he progresses.”
Walker also ran in the Mad Dog Pro Class and came in second.
He also came in first place in the 85cc race, but was not allowed to qualify due to his participation in the Pro Classes.
However, he wanted to race anyway for the experience and to hone his skills even further.
However, he found joy in his friend, Braxton Ragan, based out of Illinois, taking home the trophy.
“These boys turned some very fast lap times,” Schuman said. “They both have a great future in front of them.”
