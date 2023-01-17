Submitted by Tom Schuman, grandfather of Walker Porter.
Another great weekend of Flat Track Racing for Walker Porter. The 5th Annual Winter Throwdown at Callahan Speedway located in Callahan, Florida, has the Top Amateur riders from across the country competing for an AMA #1 Plate. Riders from 23 states, California to New York, Florida to Michigan, attend this event making it one of the largest Amateur events of the year, only second to the Grand National Amateur Championship to be held in Du Quoin, Illinois, in June.
Walker competed in two classes with his 250cc Yamaha, 250cc Amateur and Open Amateur. Results are tallied for both days. Friday’s results had Walker finishing 1st in the 250cc Amateur class and 2nd in the Open Amateur, which was the largest class with 47 riders competing. Walker, only 13 years old, was one of the youngest competitors in the Open Amateur class and competing against larger displacement motorcycles. To make the Main events, you have to go through Qualifying, Heat Races and Semi’s. Only the top 12 riders earn their way into the finals. Quite an accomplishment just to get into the Main Events.
On Saturday, Walker finished 4th in the 250cc Main event and 5th in the Open Amateur Main. Final overall results for both days had Walker finishing 2nd overall in both classes which made for an outstanding weekend.
The next National Flat Track event will be during Daytona Bike Week in early March.
Individuals can follow Walker on Facebook at Walker Porter Racing for results and photos. Walker has been nicknamed the “Alabama Slammer” and his logo is WP10.
Local sponsors include McCormack Racing, DAA Huntsvillle, VP Fuels(Jeff Williams), Uncle Joey and Grandma & Grandpa. National sponsors include; Bell Helmets, Phoenix Handlebars, ATV & More, Moe_LangbroleathersUSA, Pistol Racing and 35motosports.
