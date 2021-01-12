We hate seeing a sports page without local sports coverage as much as you do, which is why we need your help as we continue the search for our next sports reporter.
Whether it's a final score from a game or a photo from a signing event, we are asking all parents, coaches and local sports fans to reach out and let us know what's happening in their local athletic programs. Email your photos and updates to newscouriersoundoff@gmail.com or tag us on Facebook or Twitter. Photo submissions should include the names of those appearing in the photo, the name of the person who took the photo and the date it was taken.
Got a love for AP Style and local sports? Visit https://bit.ly/ANCsportsreporter to learn more about joining our team.
