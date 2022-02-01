Limestone County hoops is in its final week of the regular season after an electric 2021-2022 campaign.
This week features pivotal games, rivalry matchups and teams from outside the county facing off with the nine Limestone basketball teams.
Weekend scores
Friday
Athens High vs. Columbia
The Golden Eagles faced off versus Columbia in the boys matchup, with Columbia winning by a final score of 67 to 58.
For the girls game, the final score was in favor of Athens, 48 to 21.
Clements vs. East Lawrence
The Colts defeated East Lawrence by a final score of 62 to 58. Dylan Patrick scored 32 points in the game, with Brady Moore adding 16 points.
The Lady Colts of Clements and East Lawrence had a final score of 41 to 33 in favor of Clements.
Elkmont vs. Wilson
The Red Devils boys team defeated Wilson by a final score of 82 to 56 on Friday. Elkmont had three players in double figures: Jayce Teeples with 21 points, Mykell Murrah with 15 points and Bo Hosner with 13 points.
The Lady Devils won 62 to 28 over Wilson in a game they commanded from start to finish. Tylee Thomas had 11 points in the game.
East Limestone vs. Priceville
The Indians faced Priceville in a close game on Friday, with Priceville winning by a final score of 66 to 53.
The East Limestone girls team also faced Priceville on Friday, with the final score going East’s way, 71 to 58.
Lindsay Lane vs. Whitesburg
The Lions of the Lindsay Lane took on Whitesburg Christian Academy, with the Lions winning their matchup by a final score of 61 to 49.
For the girls game, Lindsay Lane won as well, with a final score of 52 to 16. Lindsey Murr had 27 points, 11 rebounds and five steals. Madison Carter had 10 points and 13 rebounds. Kinsley McMasters scored seven points to go with eight rebounds and five steals.
Athens Bible School vs. Woodville
The ABS boys defeated Woodville by a final score of 57 to 44.
For the girls game, Woodville won the game by a final score of 50 to 35. Brooke Blakely scored 23 points in the game.
Saturday
Athens Bible School versus Crossville
The ABS boys were victorious by a final score of 63 to 52.
The ABS girls were also victorious by a final score of 44 to 31.
ABS had a trio reach double digits, with Brooke Blakely having 18 points in the game, Molly Chumbley scoring 16 and Addison Simmons scoring 10 in the game.
Monday / Week ahead
Monday
West Limestone and Ardmore faced off from Ardmore on Monday, with the West Limestone boys winning by a final score of 44 to 42. For the girls game, the final score was 47 to 43 in favor of West as well. Carlie Belle Winter scored 20 points in the game.
Athens and Austin faced off from Austin on Monday. For the boys game, the final score was in favor of Austin, 77 to 48. For the girls game, the final score was in favor of the Lady Eagles, winning 39 to 29. Jordyn Bailey had 14 points and seven rebounds. Jakendai Powers had nine points and three steals. Kristen Johnson had ten points.
The Lindsay Lane boys and girls basketball teams faced off with Addison on Monday. For the boys game, the final score was in favor of Addison, 63 to 41. For the girls game, the Lady Lions lost a close game, with a final score of 49 to 43. Lindsey Murr had 18 points and seven rebounds. Kaili Sterling had nine points and Madison Carter had eight rebounds.
Tuesday
Athens High and Bob Jones face off from the home gym of Athens. VG - 6 p.m. VB - 7:30 p.m.
Lindsay Lane and Clements face off versus in the boys and girls matchups today from the home gym of Clements. VG - 5:30 p.m. VB - 7 p.m.
Elkmont and Tanner face off today from the home gym of Tanner. VG - 6 p.m. VB - 7:30 p.m.
East Limestone and West Limestone face off from the home gym of East Limestone. VG - 6 p.m. VB - 7:30 p.m.
Athens Bible and Waterloo face off from the home gym of ABS. VG - 6 p.m. VB - 7:30 p.m.
Rest of week
Ardmore and Priceville face off from the home gym of Priceville on Thursday.
Athens High faces James Clemens from the home gym of JC on Thursday.
Clements and Lexington face off from Clements on Thursday.
Tanner and Lindsay Lane face off on Thursday from the Lions’ home gym.
East Limestone and Bob Jones play on Friday from Bob Jones’ home gym.
West Limestone faces Lauderdale County on Friday from the home gym of West Limestone.
Athens Bible School faces Cherokee on Friday from the home gym of Cherokee.
Updates will be provided on all scores and upcoming area tournament brackets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.