Athens-Limestone was busy over the weekend with basketball, with six teams playing teams from outside the county on Friday and two Limestone rivals squaring off on Saturday.
Athens High hosted Bessemer City, with both the boys and girls winning their respective games.
The boys won by a final score of 58 to 38. The girls won by a final score of 48 to 13.
Athens Bible boys took on Pennington in a home game on Friday.
Then won by a final score of 43 to 40. They are now 7-3 on the year.
The girls took on St. Bernard Prep in a home game.
The Lady Trojans were victorious by a final score of 46 to 12 to win the consolation game of the St. Bernard Holiday Tournament. Brooke Blakely scored 15 and Molly Chumbley scored 13 points and added five assists. The girls are 5-5 on the season.
The West Limestone boys took on Hamilton from home on Friday night.
They won 57 to 43. The girls were off this weekend, heading into their next game with a 7-6 record.
Ardmore took on Mae Jemison from home on Friday night.
For the boys, Mae Jemison was victorious by a final score of 48 to 59. The girls, however, defeated Mae Jemison by a final score of 64 to 46.
The Elkmont boys and girls were both successful in their games versus Colbert Heights from home.
The boys won by a final score of 58 to 41. The girls won by a final score of 64 to 13 in a blowout.
Lindsay Lane took on Colbert County in a road matchup.
The boys were victorious over Colbert County by one point, with a final score of 48 to 47. The girls final score was 39 to 26 in favor of Colbert County.
Saturday featured Limestone rivals Ardmore and Elkmont facing off from Ardmore’s home gym.
The boys of Elkmont were victorious by a final score of 67 to 38. The Elkmont boys are now 10-6 on the year.
The girls matchup went Elkmont’s way as well, with a final score of 40 to 34. The Elkmont girls are now 12-5 on the season.
Monday featured games only for Tanner, who plays Tharptown from home. Scores will be provided online and in the next edition of The News Courier.
For today, six teams are in action again.
The Athens High boys team takes on Fort Payne in an away game beginning at 6 p.m.
Athens Bible takes on Decatur Heritage from in the boys and girls games.
The girls game begins at 5:45 p.m. and the boys game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
West Limestone and Ardmore face off today from West’s home gym.
The girls are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. and the boys are scheduled to tip off at 5:15 p.m.
Elkmont faces an away matchup with Lindsay Lane.
For the girls game, tip-off is 5:30 p.m. For the boys, it is scheduled for 7 p.m.
