Basketball was in full swing throughout Limestone County over the weekend, with multiple teams in action for both boys and girls.
East Limestone took on Clements Friday night from the Colts’ home gym. For the boys basketball team, Clements won the game 69 to 65 over the Indians.
For the girls team, East Limestone was victorious over the Colts by a score of 40 to 36. Taylor Farrar, continuing her run of good form, scored 17 in the game. Molly Thompson added 8 points and 8 rebounds.
The Athens varsity boys took on James Clemens on the road, with the Jets winning a close contest by a score of 63 to 60. The girls also played the Jets in a close one, with James Clemens winning 48 to 47.
For Elkmont, the Red Devils took on New Hope. The boys lost 58 to 39 and the girls fell by a score of 53 to 18.
Lindsay Lane was in action versus St. John Paul II. Final scores: boys - JPII 72 Lindsay Lane 51; girls - JPII 48 Lindsay Lane 17.
The News Courier will continue to follow Limestone County basketball as the season heats up.
