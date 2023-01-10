The West girls would secure another victory, improving to 13-7 overall and 3-1 in area play, following their victory over Randolph this past weekend.

The final score would go in favor of the Wildcats, winning 52 to 28 in a blowout.

Game stats

West Limestone

R. Campbell

13 points

K. Kennemer

12 points

A. Weatherford

9 points

C.B. Winter

6 points

E. Nixon

4 points

E. Tyler

3 points

A. Wallace

3 points

M. Tribble

2 points

Basketball updates will continue to be provided.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you