The West girls would secure another victory, improving to 13-7 overall and 3-1 in area play, following their victory over Randolph this past weekend.
The final score would go in favor of the Wildcats, winning 52 to 28 in a blowout.
Game stats
West Limestone
R. Campbell
13 points
K. Kennemer
12 points
A. Weatherford
9 points
C.B. Winter
6 points
E. Nixon
4 points
E. Tyler
3 points
A. Wallace
3 points
M. Tribble
2 points
Basketball updates will continue to be provided.
