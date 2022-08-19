"We did not hit the panic button," West Limestone head football coach Shelby Davis said after their 27-21 win over Ardmore, which saw the Wildcats take a 19-0 lead into halftime.
"We knew they were going to get some momentum. Last year, we hit the panic button," Davis said.
The Ardmore Tigers indeed caught some momentum in the second half. However, a dominant first half by the Wildcats combined with their late-game scoring would be enough to propel them to a win in the opening week of the season.
West running back Easton Smith would score four touchdowns on the evening – 3 in the first half and 1 in the second – while also making huge tackles and recording an interception on defense.
Quarterback Colin Patterson would make impactful plays all night with his arm and his legs – by running for first downs, extending passing plays by rolling out of the pocket and also by punting effectively when needed to.
Haven Helms also had a big night on both sides of the ball – with big plays and big hits helping determine the outcome.
For Ardmore, Thomas Colston, Noah Stafford and Jacob Sanchez would step up in a big way to keep the Tigers in it, but would fall short by 6 points in the end.
Game summary
West Limestone would score on the opening drive of the game on a touchdown run by Smith in the red zone. 7-0 Wildcats.
Ardmore's first drive would essentially take up the whole 1st quarter, which would end on a field goal that was just outside the upright.
Smith would add two more touchdowns in the half – one from over 50 yards and another from the red zone – as the Wildcats would take a 19-0 lead into halftime that also saw Smith record an interception on defense. Haven Helms would make a huge catch on a Patterson deep ball of over 30 yards on the final scoring drive before the half.
However, after halftime, the Tigers would catch the momentum Davis was referring to.
Ardmore's Jacob Sanchez would begin leaving his signature on the game, scoring up the middle on a red zone touchdown on the first drive out of halftime. 19-7 Wildcats.
Then, on a drive that started within their own 5-yard line from a Patterson punt, the game would be cut to one score on another touchdown run by Sanchez in the red zone. 19-14 Wildcats in the fourth quarter.
The next drive that ensued for West Limestone will not soon be forgotten by Wildcats and Tigers fans.
It was a drive that featured hard hits, big plays, penalties and tempers flaring.
West was pinned back deep, when Patterson would roll left out of the pocket, eventually taking off running. After a collision with some Tigers, tempers would begin to flare and some players getting in each others' faces, resulting in a personal foul call in favor of Ardmore and against West. It is not known at this time which Wildcat received the personal foul penalty in the scrum.
However, Patterson would make up for lost yardage, this time by scrambling right and connecting with his receiver Dawson Mewbourn and greatly cutting down the yardage needed for the first down. Patterson's ability to scramble and make plays was one of the stories of this game.
After the 3rd and 4 run cut it to 4th and 1, Patterson would QB sneak for the 1st down.
The fireworks involving Patterson were not over, as the refs would flag Ardmore with a late hit penalty on the West quarterback, giving the Wildcats a first down deeper into Ardmore territory.
Easton Smith would take over with a few runs, gaining chunks of yardage each time, until scoring another red zone touchdown and his fourth of the day. 27-14 Wildcats.
Ardmore was not going to give in, however, as QB Brayden Hillis would connect with Noah Stafford on a 55-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 27-21.
Ardmore's final drive, following a West punt, would end on an incomplete pass on 4th down.
Patterson would kneel once and the game was final, 27-21, in a rivalry game that had a little bit of everything.
Ardmore head coach Jonathan Snider and West's Davis would bring their teams together in the huddle, where Davis would say "That's why me and coach wanted to move this to Week 0. That's how a county rivalry game is supposed to be (played)."
Davis, hosting the 2022 edition of the rivalry, reflects on a hard-fought win at James Kennemer Stadium.
"It's special to watch. This is a great place; these kids are tough," Davis said. "Our kids will fight their guts out and I love them for it."
When asked about Smith and Patterson, Davis said "I think both of them could play some college football."
West Limestone now hosts another county rival in the Clements Colts (1-0), who defeated Holly Pond on Friday night, 48-34.
Ardmore moves on to host West Morgan (1-0), who defeated Randolph on Friday night, 41-21.
Game stats
West Limestone:
Easton Smith - 26 carries, 163 yards, 4 touchdowns.
Ardmore:
Thomas Colston - 22 carries for 188 yards.
Jacob Sanchez - 2 rushing touchdowns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.