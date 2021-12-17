FILE - Liberty quarterback Malik Willis (7) sets up to pass against Mississippi during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. Willis is set to lead Liberty against Eastern Michigan in the Lending Tree Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. Liberty is seeking to join Appalachian State as the only teams to win bowl games in each of their first three seasons after transitioning from FCS to FBS. Willis is a projected first-round NFL draft pick.