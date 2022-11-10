Here are the winners for The News Courier's 2022 football awards.

Coach of the Year - Clint Woodfin, East Limestone

Offensive Player of the Year - Alex Mason, East Limestone

Defensive Player of the Year - Jake McDonald, Athens

Special Teams Player of the Year - Jeff Rodriguez, Ardmore

Breakout Player of the Year - Noah Stafford, Ardmore

Freshman of the Year - Xavier Edwards, East Limestone

QB of the Year - Brogan Gross, Athens

RB of the Year - Elinneaus Jackson, Tanner

WR of the Year - Jay'Shon Ridgle, Athens

Lineman of the Year - London Townsend, Athens

LB of the Year - Preston Moore, West Limestone

DB of the Year - Jake McDonald, Athens

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you