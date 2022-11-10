Here are the winners for The News Courier's 2022 football awards.
Coach of the Year - Clint Woodfin, East Limestone
Offensive Player of the Year - Alex Mason, East Limestone
Defensive Player of the Year - Jake McDonald, Athens
Special Teams Player of the Year - Jeff Rodriguez, Ardmore
Breakout Player of the Year - Noah Stafford, Ardmore
Freshman of the Year - Xavier Edwards, East Limestone
QB of the Year - Brogan Gross, Athens
RB of the Year - Elinneaus Jackson, Tanner
WR of the Year - Jay'Shon Ridgle, Athens
Lineman of the Year - London Townsend, Athens
LB of the Year - Preston Moore, West Limestone
DB of the Year - Jake McDonald, Athens
